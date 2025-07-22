3 turning points that derailed Colorado Avalanche's 2024-25 season ft. facing Rantanen in playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche hit the 2024-25 season with expectations of heading back to the Stanley Cup. But after an up-and-down regular season, one that saw the team overhaul its goaltending tandem, their Stanley Cup hopes ended prematurely.

Ad

When the dust settled on their first-round exit at the hands of the Dallas Stars, questions began emerging regarding what went wrong for the Colorado Avalanche in the 2024-25 season.

So, here’s a look at the three turning points that derailed the Avalanche’s season.

3 turning points that derailed Colorado Avalanche's 2024-25 season

#3 Trading Mikko Rantanen

Arguably, the biggest storyline for the Colorado Avalanche in 2024-25 was the Mikko Rantanen saga. Rantanen entered the season in the final year of his contract with the Avalanche. The prevailing wisdom at the time was that the Avalanche and Rantanen would agree on an extension.

Ad

Trending

That was not the case, however. The Avalanche panicked to a certain degree and moved the superstar winger to the Carolina Hurricanes. The trade landed Martin Necas, who didn’t quite live up to expectations.

Losing Rantanen was significant for the Avalanche as it removed a good chunk of the team’s offensive power, leaving the remaining players to pick up the slack. Superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar were unable to carry the team past the Stars in the first round, despite historic seasons.

Ad

#2 Losing back-to-back OT games in first round

The Colorado Avalanche could have swept the Dallas Stars in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Avs had a dominant performance in Game 1 of their opening round series, beating Dallas 5-1.

The Avalanche and Stars played two consecutive overtime games, ending in bitter disappointment for the Avalanche. Instead of taking a 3-0 series lead, the Avalanche found themselves down 2-1.

Colorado rallied to win Game 4, 4-0, in a dominant performance. Had the Avalanche won both overtime contests, the series would have been over quickly. The series went the distance instead, with the Avalanche falling in Game 7.

Ad

#1 Running into Mikko Rantanen in the playoffs

In what could only be described as a cruel twist of irony, the Avalanche ran into Mikko Rantanen in the playoffs. The Hurricanes traded Rantanen to the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline, putting Rantanen on a collision course with the Avalanche.

Rantanen delivered the death blow against his former teammates, notching a hat trick in Game 7 to end the Avalanche’s playoff hopes. Rantanen also had a four-point effort in the Stars’ Game 6 loss.

Ad

Rantanen notched eight total points in the last two games, carrying his unbelievable hot streak into the second round against the Winnipeg Jets.

Given Rantanen’s otherworldly performance, it’s plausible to assume that the Avalanche could have sent the Stars packing had it not been for Rantanen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama