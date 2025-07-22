3 turning points that derailed Colorado Avalanche's 2024-25 season ft. facing Rantanen in playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche hit the 2024-25 season with expectations of heading back to the Stanley Cup. But after an up-and-down regular season, one that saw the team overhaul its goaltending tandem, their Stanley Cup hopes ended prematurely.
When the dust settled on their first-round exit at the hands of the Dallas Stars, questions began emerging regarding what went wrong for the Colorado Avalanche in the 2024-25 season.
So, here’s a look at the three turning points that derailed the Avalanche’s season.
3 turning points that derailed Colorado Avalanche's 2024-25 season
#3 Trading Mikko Rantanen
Arguably, the biggest storyline for the Colorado Avalanche in 2024-25 was the Mikko Rantanen saga. Rantanen entered the season in the final year of his contract with the Avalanche. The prevailing wisdom at the time was that the Avalanche and Rantanen would agree on an extension.
That was not the case, however. The Avalanche panicked to a certain degree and moved the superstar winger to the Carolina Hurricanes. The trade landed Martin Necas, who didn’t quite live up to expectations.
Losing Rantanen was significant for the Avalanche as it removed a good chunk of the team’s offensive power, leaving the remaining players to pick up the slack. Superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar were unable to carry the team past the Stars in the first round, despite historic seasons.
#2 Losing back-to-back OT games in first round
The Colorado Avalanche could have swept the Dallas Stars in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Avs had a dominant performance in Game 1 of their opening round series, beating Dallas 5-1.
The Avalanche and Stars played two consecutive overtime games, ending in bitter disappointment for the Avalanche. Instead of taking a 3-0 series lead, the Avalanche found themselves down 2-1.
Colorado rallied to win Game 4, 4-0, in a dominant performance. Had the Avalanche won both overtime contests, the series would have been over quickly. The series went the distance instead, with the Avalanche falling in Game 7.
#1 Running into Mikko Rantanen in the playoffs
In what could only be described as a cruel twist of irony, the Avalanche ran into Mikko Rantanen in the playoffs. The Hurricanes traded Rantanen to the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline, putting Rantanen on a collision course with the Avalanche.
Rantanen delivered the death blow against his former teammates, notching a hat trick in Game 7 to end the Avalanche’s playoff hopes. Rantanen also had a four-point effort in the Stars’ Game 6 loss.
Rantanen notched eight total points in the last two games, carrying his unbelievable hot streak into the second round against the Winnipeg Jets.
Given Rantanen’s otherworldly performance, it’s plausible to assume that the Avalanche could have sent the Stars packing had it not been for Rantanen.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama