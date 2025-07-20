3 turning points that derailed Los Angeles Kings' 2024-25 season ft. meeting Oilers in first round

The Los Angeles Kings had a successful regular season, ending in bitter disillusionment in the playoffs. The Kings were ousted in the first round by the Edmonton Oilers for the fourth season in a row. The team’s inability to get past the first round has led to questions about their ability to compete for a Stanley Cup.
While the Los Angeles Kings have significant bright spots such as Darcy Kuemper’s Vezina Trophy nomination, the team will need to find a way to turn things around this upcoming season.
So, here’s a look at what went wrong for the Los Angeles Kings during the 2024-25 season.
3 turning points that derailed Los Angeles Kings' 2024-25 season
#3 Failing to add at the trade deadline
The Los Angeles Kings made minor additions at this year’s trade deadline. The Kings added Andrei Kuzmenko from the Flyers. That was it. While Los Angeles was a solid team heading into the postseason, the team couldn’t get past the Edmonton Oilers yet again.
So, that situation raised questions about the Kings’ failure to add pieces to propel them past the Oilers in the first round. Moving forward, the loss of top blue liner Vladislav Gavrikov could have a significant impact despite adding Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin.
#2 Jim Hiller’s shortened bench
Los Angeles Kings coach Jim Hiller’s approach to shortening his bench as the game wears on has had detrimental effects on his team’s ability to thrive in the postseason.
For instance, in the Kings’ Game 1 6-5 victory over the Oilers, top blue liners Drew Doughty and Mikey Anderson played over 25 minutes apiece. Joel Edmundson played nearly 21 minutes, with Gavrikov playing under 20. Meanwhile, Brandt Clarke played 11:29 and Jordan Spence played 6:40.
The trend continued throughout the series. In Game 3, for example, Doughty played over 27 minutes, Anderson 26, and Edmundson and Gavrikov 21 minutes. Meanwhile, Clarke played 11:34 and Jordan Spence 2:55.
Hiller stuck to his guns, potentially costing the team a chance to get past the Oilers in the first round.
#1 Meeting Oilers in first round
The Kings ran into their archrivals, the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs for the fourth season in row. In short, the Kings fell to the Oilers once again.
The speculation now lies in considering if the Kings hadn’t faced the Oilers in the first round, the club could have gotten to the second round and beyond.
Moving forward, the Kings may have to win the Pacific Division in order to avoid meeting Edmonton in the first round yet again.
