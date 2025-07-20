3 turning points that derailed Los Angeles Kings' 2024-25 season ft. meeting Oilers in first round

The Los Angeles Kings had a successful regular season, ending in bitter disillusionment in the playoffs. The Kings were ousted in the first round by the Edmonton Oilers for the fourth season in a row. The team’s inability to get past the first round has led to questions about their ability to compete for a Stanley Cup.

Ad

While the Los Angeles Kings have significant bright spots such as Darcy Kuemper’s Vezina Trophy nomination, the team will need to find a way to turn things around this upcoming season.

So, here’s a look at what went wrong for the Los Angeles Kings during the 2024-25 season.

3 turning points that derailed Los Angeles Kings' 2024-25 season

#3 Failing to add at the trade deadline

Ad

Trending

The Los Angeles Kings made minor additions at this year’s trade deadline. The Kings added Andrei Kuzmenko from the Flyers. That was it. While Los Angeles was a solid team heading into the postseason, the team couldn’t get past the Edmonton Oilers yet again.

So, that situation raised questions about the Kings’ failure to add pieces to propel them past the Oilers in the first round. Moving forward, the loss of top blue liner Vladislav Gavrikov could have a significant impact despite adding Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin.

Ad

#2 Jim Hiller’s shortened bench

Los Angeles Kings coach Jim Hiller’s approach to shortening his bench as the game wears on has had detrimental effects on his team’s ability to thrive in the postseason.

For instance, in the Kings’ Game 1 6-5 victory over the Oilers, top blue liners Drew Doughty and Mikey Anderson played over 25 minutes apiece. Joel Edmundson played nearly 21 minutes, with Gavrikov playing under 20. Meanwhile, Brandt Clarke played 11:29 and Jordan Spence played 6:40.

Ad

The trend continued throughout the series. In Game 3, for example, Doughty played over 27 minutes, Anderson 26, and Edmundson and Gavrikov 21 minutes. Meanwhile, Clarke played 11:34 and Jordan Spence 2:55.

Hiller stuck to his guns, potentially costing the team a chance to get past the Oilers in the first round.

#1 Meeting Oilers in first round

The Kings ran into their archrivals, the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs for the fourth season in row. In short, the Kings fell to the Oilers once again.

Ad

The speculation now lies in considering if the Kings hadn’t faced the Oilers in the first round, the club could have gotten to the second round and beyond.

Moving forward, the Kings may have to win the Pacific Division in order to avoid meeting Edmonton in the first round yet again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama