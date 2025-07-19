Los Angeles Kings general manager Ken Holland provided an update on the contract status of forward Adrian Kempe, who's entering the final year of his four-year $22 million deal signed in 2022.Kempe has spent his entire NHL career with the Kings after being drafted in the first round in 2014, becoming a key offensive contributor. According to Holland, conversations have begun between the Kings and Kempe's agent J.P. Barry regarding an extension.With Kempe's deal expiring after this season, Holland expressed his desire to sign his client to a long-term extension, given his importance to the team.“We’re going to get ramped up here. Obviously, I’d like to sign him to an extensio. He’s an important guy on the team. I believe he wants to stay. J.P. Barry said he wants to stay,” Holland said (per NHL Morning Skate.).“I did talk to Adrian the day I was announced as manager, and got (really) good feelings from him. So, I’ve gotta get going on that front. Certainly, I want to get him signed to a long-term deal. He’s an important part of the team.”Locking him up to a new multi-year deal appears to be a priority for Holland before Kempe could reach unrestricted free agency next summer. Kempe put up 35 goals and 73 points over 81 regular-season games and added six points in as many games during the playoffs.Adrian Kempe's contract expectationsAccording to The Fourth Period, Kempe is seeking around $10 million per year on his next contract. The Kings have ample cap space to accommodate a deal in that range, as they are projected to have nearly $38 million (PuckPedia) available for the 2025-26 season.&quot;Adrian Kempe is believed to be looking for around $10 million per season on his next contract&quot; (per The Fourth Period).A deal is expected to happen eventually, but for now, there’s no progress on an agreement. It’s unclear whether Adrian Kempe’s rumored asking price will come to fruition.Over 630 career games, he’s racked up 194 goals and 207 assists, totaling 401 points, averaging roughly 0.64 points per game.