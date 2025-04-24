The viral harmonica performance of the national anthem ahead of Game 1 of the Los Angeles Kings playoff series was an unexpected surprise hit.

Harmonica players from the Koreatown Senior and Community Center weren't even expected to perform before Game 2, but made a last minute appearance to the delight of fans and players alike.

Speaking on NHL on TNT, star forward Adrian Kempe spoke about the excitement around the return of the harmonica group.

"I heard they weren't gonna come because they had to take a break, so we were pretty disappointed. Then they showed up and all the boys were really happy. Hopefully we can keep that rolling throughout the playoffs," Kempe said.

The senior harmonica group went viral after their Game 1 performance decked out in traditional Korean garb. The audience enthusiastically sang along to the harmonica rendition of the anthem, with the video gaining millions of views on social media.

For Game 2, the players sported Kings jerseys as they reprised their unexpected hit. The crowd showered them with cheers before and after their performance, which seemed to be a good luck charm for the team. The Kings cruised to a dominant 6-2 victory over the Oilers, now leading the series 2-0.

When asked if the Kings would bring the harmonica band to Edmonton for Game 3 on Friday, Adrian said he hopes the viral group can make the trip.

Kempe had an impressive two goal, two assist night. Other Kings goal scorers included Quinton Byfield, Andrei Kuzmenko, Anze Kopitar and Brandt Clarke. Darcy Kuemper has 24 saves.

For Edmonton, Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson netted. Stuart Skinner gave five goals and was replaced by Calvin Pickard, who gave one goal in the loss.

Paul Bissonnette reveals how Harmonica pparked Kings' playoff run

Paul Bissonnette, who was watching the Kings' first-round matchup in real-time, was initially unsure about the unorthodox pre-game ritual. However, after seeing the live footage of the crowd's response, Bissonnette said:

“I'm like this is what you need it; this was the spark they need it. And they go off and put a 6 burger and then, they bring them back after negotiations, apparently they playing hard ball. But they worked out a deal before the puck drop, they got there for Game 2, another 6 burger.”

“So, this has to continue at home if you're LA Kings." he added.

Bissonnette himself was even given the opportunity to showcase his harmonica skills, as co-host Liam McHugh presented him with the instrument. The former player demonstrated his expertise, delighting fans.

