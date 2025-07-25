3 turning points that derailed Nashville Predators’ 2024-25 season ft. trade deadline selloff

The Nashville Predators were the winners of the 2024 offseason. The team had landed two of the biggest free-agent fish in Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault. The Preds had also extended their franchise goaltender Juuse Saros, signing him to an eight-year deal.

However, the season didn’t go as planned. The Predators ended up at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The team couldn’t seem to get off the ground. So, it’s worth taking a look at what went wrong for the Nashville Predators during the 2024-25 season.

3 turning points that derailed Nashville Predators’ 2024-25 season

#3 0-5 start

The Nashville Predators got off to a disastrous start, going 0-5 to start the season. The Preds finally got their first win of the season against the Boston Bruins in their sixth game. That win sparked a three-game winning streak.

Unfortunately, the Predators were unable to string a prolonged winning streak that could make up for lost ground. By the 20-game mark, the Preds were 6-11-3 and quickly fading from playoff contention.

#2 Eight-game losing streak

On November 23, the Nashville Predators were 7-11-3 following a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets. The club showed some encouraging signs, potentially signaling a turnaround.

The wheels came off after that. The Preds went on an eight-game losing streak. The streak featured three-straight overtime losses by identical 3-2 scores.

The Preds also had another six-game losing streak in February, followed by another six-game skid to close out the season in April. The team’s prolonged losing streaks effectively derailed any momentum that it could have gained throughout the season.

#1 Trade deadline selloff

By the trade deadline, it was evident the Predators were not going to challenge for a playoff spot. So, the club embarked on a selloff. The trades started in late February by sending Jesse Ylonen to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Preds shipped off Gustav Nyquist, Luke Schenn, Thomas Novak, and Mark Jankowski. The selloff effectively sealed the team’s fate in 2024-25. The onus was no longer on attempting to make up lost ground.

The focus had shifted to getting the best possible NHL Draft Lottery pick. The Preds ended up with the fifth-overall pick. The team used it to select Brady Martin in hopes of boosting its offense down the road.

Ultimately, the trade deadline selloff was a clear signal that the Predators had given up on the season. The team now stands at a crossroads this offseason, as it has failed to add significant pieces to boost its chances of making it back to the playoff contention.

