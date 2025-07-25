3 turning points that derailed St. Louis Blues’ 2024-25 season ft. epic Game 7 collapse

The St. Louis Blues had a successful 2024-25 season, culminating their retool by returning to the playoffs. The Blues landed the final spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, earning a date with the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets.

The Blues pushed the Jets to the brink, but ultimately came up short. The bitter ending to their season has prompted fans and analysts to wonder what went wrong for the St. Louis Blues in the 2024-25 season.

So, here’s a look at the three turning points that derailed the St. Louis Blues’ 2024-25 season.

3 turning points that derailed St. Louis Blues’ 2024-25 season

#3 Stars failed to show up in big games

The St. Louis Blues got key contributions from depth players like Radek Faksa and Jake Neighbours. The club also got a huge effort from Cam Fowler who registered 10 points in the seven-game series.

But as far as the big names, Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn, their performance was underwhelming. Kyrou registered three goals and Schenn two goals and one assist.

Meanwhile, Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich lived up to expectations, notching eight points apiece.

Had the Blues gotten more out of their big stars, the team could have gotten over the hump and eliminated the Jets. But it was the absence of players like Kyrou and especially Schenn in key moments that allowed the Jets to advance to the next round.

#2 Not finishing off Hellebuyck

The St. Louis Blues had Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck on the ropes. The Blues chased Hellebuyck in back-to-back games. The two wins evened the series with a crucial game 5 matchup to determine the series’ fate.

However, the Blues did not finish off Hellebuyck. They lost game 5, 5-3, setting up a do-or-die Game 6. While the Blues forced a Game 7, the team could have finished off the series in six games had they ridden the momentum from Games 3 and 4.

By pardoning Hellebuyck’s life, the Blues cost themselves a ticket to the second round.

#1 Epic Game 7 collapse

The Blues were riding high in the third period of Game 7. They were leading 3-1 with roughly two minutes to go in the third. Then, Vladislav Namestnikov scored to make the game 3-2.

In the dying seconds of the third, Cole Perfetti completed the stunning comeback by tying the game with three seconds to go.

The game eventually went into double overtime when Adam Lowry sealed the comeback win, ending the Blues’ season.

It was a heartbreaking ending as the Blues had an opportunity to knock off the Presidents’ Trophy winners and cap off what would have been the biggest upset of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Blues instead got an early start to their summer.

