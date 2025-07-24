3 turning points that derailed Vegas Golden Knights’ 2024-25 season ft. offense evaporated against Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights hit the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs as one of the favorites to reach the Final. The Knights won the Pacific Division, earning them a date with the Minnesota Wild in the first round.

The Golden Knights cruised past the Golden Knights, setting up a showdown with the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers made short work of Vegas, sending them home after just five games. That disappointing conclusion has raised questions about what went wrong for the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024-25 season.

So, here’s a look at the three turning points that derailed the Vegas Golden Knights' 2024-25 season.

3 turning points that derailed Vegas Golden Knights’ 2024-25 season

#3 Game 2 OT loss against Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights had a great chance to even the series at one game apiece in Game 2 against the Oilers. The Knights came back after being down 3-1 and 4-2. Alex Pietrangelo’s goal midway through the third sent the game into overtime.

But it was Leon Draisaitl who ended the night with his fifth postseason goal. The loss put the Knights down 2-0, a hole they couldn’t climb out of.

The gut-wrenching loss highlighted how the Golden Knights had a chance to win the first two games in the series. But Vegas was unable to capitalize on its chances and ultimately lost the series in five games.

#2 Hill could not outduel Oilers’ netminders

Adin Hill was expected to be the better goalie in the series. The Oilers were riding backup Calvin Pickard after Stuart Skinner lost the starting job in the first round against the LA Kings. Pickard went down with injury, forcing the Oilers to turn to Skinner.

Skinner responded by shutting out the Golden Knights in the final two games of the series. Meanwhile, Hill failed to be the dominant goalie that Skinner was. While Hill wasn’t bad in the series, he couldn’t make up for the Golden Knights’ lack of offense in Games 4 and 5.

#1 Offense evaporated against Oilers

The Golden Knights won Game 3 in dramatic fashion, getting the game-winner with seconds left in the game.

But that was it for the Vegas Golden Knights’ offense. The team completely fizzled out in the final two games, failing to score at all.

It’s worth pointing out that Game 5 could have gone either way. But it was the Oilers who got the win 1-0 in overtime. So, one has to think that if the Golden Knights had at least scored once in regulation, the series’ outcome could have been much different.

