3 underperforming Edmonton Oilers players who need to step up in Round 2 matchup vs Golden Knights feat. Darnell Nurse

The Edmonton Oilers capped off their first-round victory with a 5-4 heartstopper on Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers survived a late onslaught from the LA Kings to secure their fourth-straight series victory over their Pacific Division rivals. But as the Oilers get set for the second-round showdown with the Vegas Golden Knights, three underperforming players are not in the spotlight to live up to expectations in Round 2.

So, here are three Edmonton Oilers who will need to step up in Round 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

3 underperforming Edmonton Oilers players who need to step up in Round 2

#3 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will need to drive the Oilers' secondary scoring in Round 2 - Source: Imagn

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins notched a goal and an assist in Game 6 against the Kings. However, the former first-overall pick didn’t have quite the impactful series that Oilers fans would have hoped for.

While he ended the series with three goals and two assists, Nugent-Hopkins will need to step up as the Golden Knights look to shut down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

#2 Trent Frederic

Trent Frederic came over at the trade deadline from the Boston Bruins with hopes of adding skill and toughness to the Edmonton Oilers lineup.

Frederic wasn’t bad in the series against the Kings. He played a tough, physical game predominantly patrolling the third line with Adam Henrique and Connor Brown. The Oilers will be expecting more offense from Frederic as the bottom six will continue to play a key role in defeating the Golden Knights.

It’s worth noting that Frederic scored a goal and added an assist in Game 6 against the Kings. So, that’s something he’ll be looking to build on in Round 2.

#1 Darnell Nurse

Darnell Nurse must step up to help Edmonton get past the Golden Knights - Source: Imagn

Darnell Nurse finally found his scoring touch in Game 6, notching a goal and an assist. The offensive outburst was more than welcome as Nurse had failed to register on the scoresheet in the Edmonton Oilers’ first five games of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Moving forward, the Oilers will be counting on his solid offensive contributions while playing steady defense. The Oilers and Nurse cannot afford to fall flat against the Golden Knights, falling behind 2-0 like they did in the first round.

If Nurse can continue playing as he did in Game 6 against Los Angeles, the Oilers will have two solid blue liners, along with Evan Bouchard, driving the offense from the back end.

