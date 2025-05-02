3 underperforming Toronto Maple Leafs players who need to step up in Round 2 matchup vs Panthers feat. Morgan Rielly

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to meet the Florida Panthers in round 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup after defeating the Ottawa Senators in six games.
While the Maple Leafs got solid performances from their Core Four and other role players like Max Pacioretty and Simon Benoit, the team will need other underperforming players to step up if they are to have a chance to get past the Panthers.
So, here’s a look at three underperforming Toronto Maple Leafs that will need to step up in Round 2 against the Florida Panthers.
3 underperforming Toronto Maple Leafs who need to step up in Round 2
#3 Pontus Holmberg
Pontus Holmberg is a type of jack-of-all-trades for Craig Berube. Holmberg has played up and down the lineup, getting looks on the second line, centering the third line, and playing wing on the checking line.
While his job isn’t to light up the scoresheet, the Toronto Maple Leafs will expect more out of him in Round 2. Namely, depth scoring will be a huge part of defeating the Panthers. That is why getting more from Holmberg in the bottom six will go a long way toward helping Toronto advance to Round 3.
#2 Max Domi
Max Domi was the hero in Game 2, getting a big overtime winner. Beyond that, Domi was largely invisible for significant chunks of the series against Ottawa.
While Domi set up Pacioretty’s game-winner in Game 6 on Thursday night, Domi has bounced around the lineup, going from the second line to the third line, and playing wing in Game 6 as Holmberg drew the assignment up the middle.
Domi will be counted on to provide significant depth scoring as the Toronto Maple Leafs will be counting on it. The Panthers, and defensive center extraordinaire Aleksander Barkov, will focus on shutting down Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander.
That is why depth scoring will become more crucial than ever for Toronto.
#1 Morgan Rielly
Morgan Rielly did not have a bad first-round series for the Leafs. He played well, getting plenty of support from his defense partner Brandon Carlo.
Rielly notched three points in the series (2G, 1A). However, the team will be expecting to get more out of their number-one defenseman. Rielly will need to be an X-factor as the Panthers will use their grinding style to negate the Leafs’ skill and speed.
The good news for Toronto fans is that this edition of the Leafs is built to play a grinding series. They showed that against Ottawa. So, if Rielly can step up for the Leafs, there’s a very good chance he could have a big second-round series.
