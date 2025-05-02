3 underperforming Toronto Maple Leafs players who need to step up in Round 2 matchup vs Panthers feat. Morgan Rielly

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to meet the Florida Panthers in round 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup after defeating the Ottawa Senators in six games.

Ad

While the Maple Leafs got solid performances from their Core Four and other role players like Max Pacioretty and Simon Benoit, the team will need other underperforming players to step up if they are to have a chance to get past the Panthers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

So, here’s a look at three underperforming Toronto Maple Leafs that will need to step up in Round 2 against the Florida Panthers.

3 underperforming Toronto Maple Leafs who need to step up in Round 2

#3 Pontus Holmberg

Pontus Holmberg is a type of jack-of-all-trades for Craig Berube. Holmberg has played up and down the lineup, getting looks on the second line, centering the third line, and playing wing on the checking line.

Ad

While his job isn’t to light up the scoresheet, the Toronto Maple Leafs will expect more out of him in Round 2. Namely, depth scoring will be a huge part of defeating the Panthers. That is why getting more from Holmberg in the bottom six will go a long way toward helping Toronto advance to Round 3.

#2 Max Domi

Max Domi will continue to play the best hockey of his life in the second round - Source: Imagn

Max Domi was the hero in Game 2, getting a big overtime winner. Beyond that, Domi was largely invisible for significant chunks of the series against Ottawa.

Ad

While Domi set up Pacioretty’s game-winner in Game 6 on Thursday night, Domi has bounced around the lineup, going from the second line to the third line, and playing wing in Game 6 as Holmberg drew the assignment up the middle.

Domi will be counted on to provide significant depth scoring as the Toronto Maple Leafs will be counting on it. The Panthers, and defensive center extraordinaire Aleksander Barkov, will focus on shutting down Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander.

Ad

That is why depth scoring will become more crucial than ever for Toronto.

#1 Morgan Rielly

The Maple Leafs will be counting on Morgan Rielly to be true number one blue liner - Source: Imagn

Morgan Rielly did not have a bad first-round series for the Leafs. He played well, getting plenty of support from his defense partner Brandon Carlo.

Ad

Rielly notched three points in the series (2G, 1A). However, the team will be expecting to get more out of their number-one defenseman. Rielly will need to be an X-factor as the Panthers will use their grinding style to negate the Leafs’ skill and speed.

The good news for Toronto fans is that this edition of the Leafs is built to play a grinding series. They showed that against Ottawa. So, if Rielly can step up for the Leafs, there’s a very good chance he could have a big second-round series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama