3 underwhelming Edmonton Oilers players who need to step up in Stanley Cup Final ft. Jeff Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers set up a rematch with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup with their Game 5 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Ad

The Oilers are now back-to-back Western Conference champions on the strength of their superb offensive performances from captain Connor McDavid and a supporting cast led by Leon Draisaitl.

While the Oilers have gotten key contributions from depth players like Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Skinner, who drew into the lineup following Zach Hyman’s injury, three players stand out as underwhelming performers who must step up in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Ad

Trending

3 underwhelming Edmonton Oilers players who need to step up in Stanley Cup

#3 Trent Frederic

The Oilers will be looking for Trent Frederic to supply some much-needed depth scoring - Source: Imagn

Trent Frederic was a significant trade deadline acquisition for the Edmonton Oilers. The club brought him in to add punch to the lineup with the possibility of secondary scoring.

Ad

Thus far, however, Frederic has only produced one goal and three points in 15 games. That production will need to improve considering the Florida Panthers will deploy Aleksander Barkov to neutralize Connor McDavid.

So, it will be up to the Oilers’ depth players to pick up the slack in the series.

#2 Darnell Nurse

Darnell Nurse will need to step up offensively in the Stanley Cup Final - Source: Imagn

Darnell Nurse has been a solid defender for the Oilers. He has not committed any major gaffes this postseason and has logged major minutes. Nurse has averaged nearly 24 minutes a game, especially in Mattias Ekholm’s absence.

Ad

Nevertheless, Nurse made a name for himself as an offensive defenseman. That offense has not been there this postseason. He’s notched two goals and five points in 15 postseason games.

The Edmonton Oilers will need Nurse to step up as a recurring theme in the Stanley Cup Final will be depth scoring picking up the slack. If top blue liner Evan Bouchard cannot get on the scoresheet, the Oilers will need Nurse to make the most of his opportunities.

Ad

#1 Jeff Skinner

Jeff Skinner has a unique opportunity to contribute for the Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

Zach Hyman’s injury opened the door for Jeff Skinner to get back into the lineup. Skinner responded by scoring a goal in Game 5 against the Dallas Stars. That performance likely earned Skinner another kick at the can in the Stanley Cup Final.

Ad

Considering that the Panthers will focus their attention on McDavid, Draisaitl, and Bouchard, Skinner will need to step up and deliver the secondary scoring that the Oilers will need to get past the Panthers.

The club will be counting on Skinner to show why the team was right to take a chance on him last offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama