3 weakest links Boston Bruins should promptly get rid of ft. Elias Lindholm

The Boston Bruins had the worst season in recent history. The team plummeted from a playoff spot early in the season to the cellar of the Eastern Conference.
The disappointing season led to a fire sale at the trade deadline, highlighted by the Brad Marchand trade to the Florida Panthers.
As the Boston Bruins look to pull off a quick retool and get back into the playoff conversation next season, three weak links stand out as ones the club should consider moving on from.
3 weakest links Boston Bruins should promptly get rid of
#3 Don Sweeney
Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney has come under fire for his decisions regarding the player and coaching decisions.
This season’s preemptive firing of Jim Montgomery led to the full-on implosion of the team. Then, the fire sale at the trade deadline recouped some questionable assets, while gutting the team of its most effective veterans.
In particular, trading captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers was a highly questionable decision. But the Bruins organization seems committed to Sweeney, signing him to a two-year extension this season.
Bruins’ ownership hopes that Sweeney’s vision can translate into an immediate turnaround next season.
#2 Nikita Zadorov
Sweeney pounced on free-agent defenseman Nikita Zadorov last summer, signing him to a six-year, $30 million contract.
Unfortunately for the organization, Zadorov’s play hasn’t been commensurate to his cap hit. The Bruins hoped they would get the Zadorov that played a huge role in the Vancouver Canucks’ 2024 playoff run. Bu Zadorov’s performance regressed to his career averages.
While Zadorov wasn’t awful, his $5 million cap hit has led to questions about its value to the team. The Russian blue liner is signed through 2030 and has a full no-trade clause this season.
#1 Elias Lindholm
Don Sweeney’s other big splash last summer was luring Elias Lindholm from Vancouver. The Boston Bruins were hoping to get a top-line, two-year center when they signed Lindholm to a seven-year, $54.25 million deal.
But the production just wasn’t there. Lindholm scored 17 goals in 82 games, going long stretches without generating much offense. He slid up and down the lineup, finding himself on the third line at times.
Lindholm comes with a $7.75 million cap hit till 2031 and a full no-movement clause until 2029. If Lindholm can’t rebound, the Bruins may have to explore a buyout as a trade could prove extremely challenging.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama