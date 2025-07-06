3 weakest links Calgary Flames should promptly get rid of ft. Jonathan Huberdeau

The Calgary Flames are coming off an encouraging season in which they contended for a playoff spot close to the end of the season. The club got solid seasons from various players, while Calder Trophy nominee Dustin Wolf delivered the most promise.

However, the Flames are by no means perfect. Three weak links stand out as roadblocks that could keep the team from taking the next step this upcoming season.

So, here’s a look at the three weakest links the Calgary Flames should move on from in 2025-26.

3 weakest links Calgary Flames should promptly get rid of

#3 Rasmus Andersson

The trade talk surrounding Andersson could become a distraction to the team - Source: Imagn

Rasmus Andersson is hardly a bad player. He’s one of the top right-shot blue liners in the NHL at the moment. That situation has drawn plenty of attention to him as he’s entering the final year of his contract.

Therein lies the issue. The trade talk surrounding Andersson has permeated much of the discussion around the Calgary Flames this summer. So, Andersson is fast becoming a distraction that the team had better address before it affects his game and the team’s outcomes.

#2 Ryan Lomberg

Lomberg's cap hit could be too high for the Flames to pay - Source: Imagn

Ryan Lomberg is a good bottom-six player. He’s tough and can play in various situations. However, paying $2 million for a fourth-liner could be too much for the Flames to handle. His 13 points in 80 games, while good for a fourth-liner, don’t necessarily justify his cap hit.

Lomberg will be entering the final year of his current deal this upcoming season. As such, the Flames may be tempted to let him walk, as captain Mikael Backlund will need a new contract next season.

Also, Dustin Wolf and Martin Pospisil will be RFAs in 2026. So, the Flames will need the cap space to keep their young core in place.

#1 Jonathan Huberdeau

Huberdeau's cap hit has become an albatross for the Flames - Source: Imagn

When Jonathan Huberdeau signed his current eight-year, $84 million deal, he was one year removed from a 115-point season. Three seasons later, he hasn’t been anywhere close to matching those totals.

As such, paying $10.5 million a season for a 50 to 60-point player has been weighing down on the Flames. Huberdeau will be a free agent in 2031 and holds a full no-movement clause until 2029.

Huberdeau is not a bad player. He’s a good one. But his cap hit was a mistake the Flames cannot easily erase. It’s doubtful anyone will take his contract on. If the Flames wanted to move on, significant retention would have to be made.

Plus, buying out Huberdeau’s contract would leave the Calgary Flames with significant dead cap space for about a decade. The Flames must get out from under Huberdeau’s cap hit, but don’t seem likely to have a way out.

