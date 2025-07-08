3 weakest links Columbus Blue Jackets should promptly get rid of ft. Elvis Merzlikins

The Columbus Blue Jackets will be looking to turn a corner this upcoming season after falling just short of a playoff spot in 2024-25. The Blue Jackets have made a series of offseason additions to bolster the club while maximizing their cap space.

Ad

However, the team is far from perfect. Some weak links emerge as the Blue Jackets look to build a playoff contender this summer.

Here’s a look at the three weakest links the Columbus Blue Jackets must move on from in 2025-26.

3 weakest links Columbus Blue Jackets should promptly get rid of

#3 Isac Lundestrom

Lundestrom will need to prove himself in Columbus his upcoming season - Source: Imagn

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed Isac Lundestrom this summer after the Anaheim Ducks failed to extend him a qualifying offer. As such, he went from RFA to UFA status. The Jackets have Lundestrom on a two-year, $2.6 million contract.

Ad

Trending

That deal may not seem like a burden, especially with the cap space Columbus still has. However, the Blue Jackets may find that $1.3 million for a depth forward could be a little too much to keep on the books.

Lundestrom could be a player who might be on the move sooner rather than later for Columbus.

#2 Erik Gudbranson

Gudbranson's cap hit is one the Blue Jackets may want to move on from - Source: Imagn

Erik Gudbranson is another player the Columbus Blue Jackets might prefer moving on from sooner rather than later. His $4 million cap hit is a bit high for a bottom-pairing defenseman.

Ad

While the Blue Jackets hardly have cap issues at the moment, the club would rather not have him on the books.

Gudbranson is entering the final year of his current contract, making him an ideal trade target. A team desperately seeking blue line help could be willing to take Gudbranson off the Blue Jackets’ hands.

#1 Elvis Merzlikins

The Blue Jackets will need to find a permanent solution in the crease - Source: Imagn

One of the biggest issues holding the Columbus Blue Jackets back is their goaltending. The team hasn’t had a clear-cut number-one netminder in a while. That situation makes it imperative for the team to find a solid starting goalie.

Ad

The Blue Jackets thought they had that goalie in Elvis Merzlikins. However, the 31-year-old Latvian native hasn’t emerged as the sort of netminder the Blue Jackets need.

Last season, Merzlikins had his fourth subpar season in a row. In 53 games, Merzlikins posted a 3.18 GAA and an .892 SV%. While the numbers were an improvement from the year before, they are nowhere near the level the Blue Jackets need to contend for a playoff spot.

Merzlikins is still on the books for two more seasons at $5.4 million and a modified no-trade clause. Moving him will be difficult, but not impossible. Since the Blue Jackets lack a standout goaltending prospect at the moment, the club could be stuck with Merzlikins until his contract runs out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama