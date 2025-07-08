3 weakest links Columbus Blue Jackets should promptly get rid of ft. Elvis Merzlikins

The Columbus Blue Jackets will be looking to turn a corner this upcoming season after falling just short of a playoff spot in 2024-25. The Blue Jackets have made a series of offseason additions to bolster the club while maximizing their cap space.
However, the team is far from perfect. Some weak links emerge as the Blue Jackets look to build a playoff contender this summer.
Here’s a look at the three weakest links the Columbus Blue Jackets must move on from in 2025-26.
3 weakest links Columbus Blue Jackets should promptly get rid of
#3 Isac Lundestrom
The Columbus Blue Jackets signed Isac Lundestrom this summer after the Anaheim Ducks failed to extend him a qualifying offer. As such, he went from RFA to UFA status. The Jackets have Lundestrom on a two-year, $2.6 million contract.
That deal may not seem like a burden, especially with the cap space Columbus still has. However, the Blue Jackets may find that $1.3 million for a depth forward could be a little too much to keep on the books.
Lundestrom could be a player who might be on the move sooner rather than later for Columbus.
#2 Erik Gudbranson
Erik Gudbranson is another player the Columbus Blue Jackets might prefer moving on from sooner rather than later. His $4 million cap hit is a bit high for a bottom-pairing defenseman.
While the Blue Jackets hardly have cap issues at the moment, the club would rather not have him on the books.
Gudbranson is entering the final year of his current contract, making him an ideal trade target. A team desperately seeking blue line help could be willing to take Gudbranson off the Blue Jackets’ hands.
#1 Elvis Merzlikins
One of the biggest issues holding the Columbus Blue Jackets back is their goaltending. The team hasn’t had a clear-cut number-one netminder in a while. That situation makes it imperative for the team to find a solid starting goalie.
The Blue Jackets thought they had that goalie in Elvis Merzlikins. However, the 31-year-old Latvian native hasn’t emerged as the sort of netminder the Blue Jackets need.
Last season, Merzlikins had his fourth subpar season in a row. In 53 games, Merzlikins posted a 3.18 GAA and an .892 SV%. While the numbers were an improvement from the year before, they are nowhere near the level the Blue Jackets need to contend for a playoff spot.
Merzlikins is still on the books for two more seasons at $5.4 million and a modified no-trade clause. Moving him will be difficult, but not impossible. Since the Blue Jackets lack a standout goaltending prospect at the moment, the club could be stuck with Merzlikins until his contract runs out.
