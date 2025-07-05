Marc-Andre Fleury landing spots: Predicting 5 NHL teams that inquired about 40-year-old retired goalie's potential return

Retired NHL goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been the target of teams looking for an experienced netminder for this upcoming season.

Fleury’s agent, Allan Walsh, stated during an appearance on the SDPN show that he received calls from five NHL clubs on July 1, inquiring about Marc-Andre Fleury’s availability. Walsh stated:

“July 1, I got called by five teams asking if there was any way Marc-Andre Fleury would un-retire.”

According to Walsh, the 40-year-old Fleury is done playing hockey. But the comments leave the door open to speculation about which teams inquired about The Flower’s availability.

So, here’s predicting which NHL teams called on inquire about Marc-Andre Fleury’s availability.

Predicting 5 NHL teams that inquired about Marc-Andre Fleury’s return

#5 Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are a team needing a solid goaltender to tandem with starter Elvis Merzlikins. The club lost Daniil Tarasov in free agency, leaving Jet Greaves as the only other NHL-level goalie on the team’s depth chart.

Fleury could tandem with Merzlikins, giving the Blue Jackets a solid option for anywhere from 20 to 30 starts next season.

#4 Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks traded John Gibson during the 2025 NHL Draft. That situation left the Ducks with a hole in their goalie depth chart. While they got Petr Mrazek in the Gibson deal, they still needed another goalie.

Future starter Lukas Dostal is an RFA, prompting the club to re-sign Ville Husso. However, the Ducks might have signed Husso if they had landed Marc-Andre Fleury. The Ducks could end up carrying three goalies next season as they lack a clear-cut tandem.

#3 New York Islanders

The New York Islanders surprised fans by signing veteran backup David Rittich to a one-year deal. The move signaled that the Isles believe Semyon Varlamov may not be ready for next season.

So, adding Rittich was a matter of insurance as the club looks to alleviate the inconsistency it had last season.

Based on that situation, it wouldn’t be a stretch to believe the Isles gave Allan Walsh a call about Fleury. Fleury would have been a fantastic backup to workhorse Ilya Sorokin.

#2 Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have sorely lacked a consistent starting goaltender over the last couple of seasons. Tristan Jarry has failed to live up to his billing as a number-one goalie, while Joel Blomqvist and Alex Nedeljkovic haven’t quite stepped up to claim the starting role.

So, why not reunite with Fleury?

Fleury has a remarkable track record in Pittsburgh. The Penguins could use a solid tandem goalie. Consequently, the Penguins and Fleury reuniting could be the solution to the Pens’ needs in the crease.

#1 Edmonton Oilers

If there’s one team scrambling to find a solution in the crease, it’s the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers’ goaltending situation held them back this past season. Stuart Skinner was inconsistent at best.

Meanwhile, Calvin Pickard was terrific in the playoffs, but had his run derailed by injuries. Neither goalie has emerged as the clear-cut solution. The Oilers signed free agent Matt Tomkins. Tomkins, however, is a third-stringer in the best of cases.

Ultimately, adding Marc-Andre Fleury would have added stability to the Oilers’ goaltending situation. But, by the looks of things, Fleury passed on the opportunity.

