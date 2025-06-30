3 weakest links Detroit Red Wings should promptly get rid of ft. Justin Holl

The Detroit Red Wings exited the 2025 NHL Draft with a new starting goaltender and a haul of prospects. The successful weekend promises to put the club over the top and back into a playoff position this upcoming season.
Amid the hoopla surrounding a positive start to the offseason, the Red Wings will also need to address weaknesses afflicting the team.
So, here’s a look at the three weakest links the Detroit Red Wings will need to rid themselves of heading into next season.
3 weakest links Detroit Red Wings should promptly get rid of
#3 Andrew Copp
Andrew Copp’s name has surfaced in trade discussions. Copp’s declining production has made his $5.625 million cap hit onerous. Copp has scored 42, 33, and 23 points over the last three seasons.
The 30-year-old is on the books until 2027. That’s why Copp’s lack of production and high cap hit make him a candidate to leave the team as soon as possible. If the Wings can’t find a trade partner, the team will need to figure out another way to shed his salary.
#2 Vladimir Tarasenko
The Detroit Red Wings signed Vladimir Tarasenko last summer, hoping he could be a solid top-six winger. Instead, the Wings got 11 goals in 80 games from the Russian forward.
That disappointing performance has fueled trade discussions. Tarasenko was included in the Fourth Period’s Summer Trade List.
Tarasenko will be entering the final year of his current contract with a $4.75 million cap hit. The Red Wings would love to dump his cap hit in order to address other key needs for the team.
#1 Justin Holl
The 33-year-old Holl has had an up-and-down tenure in Detroit. Holl signed a three-year deal as a free agent in 2023, hoping to stabilize the Wings’ defense core.
Instead, Holl found himself on waivers at the start of this past season. His eight points in 73 games were highly disappointing, in addition to the consistent defensive blunders committed throughout the season.
Holl has a 10-team no-trade list this upcoming season. That situation gives Detroit some control over where he could be traded to if they can find a willing partner.
