3 weakest links Detroit Red Wings should promptly get rid of ft. Justin Holl

The Detroit Red Wings exited the 2025 NHL Draft with a new starting goaltender and a haul of prospects. The successful weekend promises to put the club over the top and back into a playoff position this upcoming season.

Amid the hoopla surrounding a positive start to the offseason, the Red Wings will also need to address weaknesses afflicting the team.

So, here’s a look at the three weakest links the Detroit Red Wings will need to rid themselves of heading into next season.

3 weakest links Detroit Red Wings should promptly get rid of

#3 Andrew Copp

Andrew Copp could be out of Detroit amid his declining production and high cap hit - Source: Imagn

Andrew Copp’s name has surfaced in trade discussions. Copp’s declining production has made his $5.625 million cap hit onerous. Copp has scored 42, 33, and 23 points over the last three seasons.

Trending

The 30-year-old is on the books until 2027. That’s why Copp’s lack of production and high cap hit make him a candidate to leave the team as soon as possible. If the Wings can’t find a trade partner, the team will need to figure out another way to shed his salary.

#2 Vladimir Tarasenko

Tarasenko had a disappointing season in Detroit, prompting trade discussions - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Red Wings signed Vladimir Tarasenko last summer, hoping he could be a solid top-six winger. Instead, the Wings got 11 goals in 80 games from the Russian forward.

That disappointing performance has fueled trade discussions. Tarasenko was included in the Fourth Period’s Summer Trade List.

Tarasenko will be entering the final year of his current contract with a $4.75 million cap hit. The Red Wings would love to dump his cap hit in order to address other key needs for the team.

#1 Justin Holl

Detroit could be looking to move on from Justin Holl's final year - Source: Imagn

The 33-year-old Holl has had an up-and-down tenure in Detroit. Holl signed a three-year deal as a free agent in 2023, hoping to stabilize the Wings’ defense core.

Instead, Holl found himself on waivers at the start of this past season. His eight points in 73 games were highly disappointing, in addition to the consistent defensive blunders committed throughout the season.

Holl has a 10-team no-trade list this upcoming season. That situation gives Detroit some control over where he could be traded to if they can find a willing partner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama