3 weakest links LA Kings should promptly get rid of ft. Jim Hiller

The LA Kings have gone through a number of changes this offseason. The biggest one being the departure of Rob Blake as GM and the arrival of Ken Holland.

However, Holland faces a tough task as the Kings look to get past their archrivals, the Edmonton Oilers, to whom they have fallen in the first round of the playoffs four years in a row.

With that in mind, three weak links stand out in the LA Kings organization heading into 2025-26. These weak links are ones the club should address sooner rather than later.

3 weakest links LA Kings should promptly get rid of

#3 Drew Doughty

Doughty's durability could become an issue for the Kings - Source: Imagn

At 35, Drew Doughty is no longer the Norris Trophy winner from 2015-16. His offensive production has remained relatively consistent. However, his durability could come into question moving forward.

Doughty was limited to 30 games last season due to injury. He bounced back well enough, but will be hard-pressed to keep chugging along in Jim Hiller’s intense system.

The loss of Vladislav Gavrikov to free agency this summer is something else the Doughty and the Kings will need to make up for. Despite all that, Doughty’s $11 million cap hit could keep the Kings from landing a top-pairing blue liner. He’s under contract for two more seasons, making it tough to move him if needed.

#2 Joel Armia

Armia's contract could make him an expensive fourth-liner - Source: Imagn

Joel Armia is a solid bottom-six forward. He’s reliable defensively, even at the expense of his offense. The LA Kings signed Armia this offseason to a two-year, $5 million contract.

However, Daily Faceoff projects Armia hitting the fourth line with fellow veteran forward Corey Perry. As such, $2.5 million AAV for a fourth liner seems like an onerous cap hit. Unless the club moves Armia higher up the depth chart, he’ll be an expensive grinder.

Armia’s contract could get in the way if the Kings look to add pieces at the trade deadline and lack the cap space to do so.

#1 Jim Hiller

Hiller will face pressure to get the Kings past the first round - Source: Imagn

LA Kings coach Jim Hiller will be entering the 2025-26 season in the hot seat. It was mildly surprising to see him remain with the team this summer. The turnover in the GM chair is likely what bought Hiller one more season.

However, if the Kings cannot get out of the first round next season, a change is likely to come for the Kings. Hiller has been a good regular-season coach for the Kings. But it’s been the lack of playoff success that’s put Hiller in the spotlight.

