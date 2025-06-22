3 weakest links Pittsburgh Penguins should promptly get rid of ft. Erik Karlsson

The Pittsburgh Penguins are at a crossroads this offseason. The team still has Sidney Crosby playing at an elite level, while the team descends into a full-on rebuild.
The Pens will try to remain competitive as long as Crosby is still one of the best centers in the NHL. But there’s no telling if the cast around him will be enough to get the Penguins back into the playoffs.
As such, three weak links emerge as ones the Pittsburgh Penguins must move on from this offseason in order to address other key areas.
3 weakest links Pittsburgh Penguins should promptly get rid of
#3 Kevin Hayes
Kevin Hayes has turned into an afterthought for the Penguins. He’s been mired in the bottom six, failing to live up to the hopes the team had when they acquired the veteran center.
Hayes scored 13 goals insurance 64 games. Not bad on paper, but terrible in reality. Hayes carries a $7.14 million cap hit. The Pens are on the hook for half as the Philadelphia Flyers retained the other.
The Penguins have Hayes on the books for one more season. But that’s one of the two final seasons of Crosby’s current contract. So, moving on from Hayes will be important so the Penguins can utilize his cap hit to address other crucial needs.
#2 Tristan Jarry
Tristan Jarry had an up-and-down season with the Pittsburgh Penguins this past year. Jarry played very well at times, crashing and burning at others.
Jarry also found himself on waivers the past season as no one was willing to claim him and his $5.375 million cap hit.
The biggest issue is that as long as Jarry is on the books, the Penguins will struggle to find a legit number-one goaltender. Jarry’s on the payroll till 2028, with a buyout seeming like a possibility.
#1 Erik Karlsson
It’s no secret the Pittsburgh Penguins have been trying to trade Erik Karlsson. It’s not that Karlsson is a bad player. It’s that his cap hit is too much for the Penguins to keep on the books given their current circumstances.
Karlsson has two more years at $10 million each. That cap hit could be better allocated to address other crucial areas for the team. Moreover, the Penguins are headed toward a rebuild, meaning that trading Karlsson now, before he hits free agency, will help the team recoup some assets.
It’s worth pointing out that Karlsson has a full no-movement clause, handcuffing the Penguins as they look to make a deal work.
