3 weakest links Tampa Bay Lightning should promptly get rid of ft. Ryan McDonagh

The Tampa Bay Lightning head into the 2025-26 season looking to get back to their Stanley Cup championship form. The Lightning have now been bounced in the first round the last three seasons, with the last two coming at the hands of the Florida Panthers.

The Lightning still have an uber-talented, if older, core. That situation means the Lightning could be trending toward an inevitable decline and potential rebuild at some point in the not-too-distant future.

With that in mind, here are the three weakest links the Tampa Bay Lightning should move on from as they look to retool in hopes of maintaining their competitive window open.

3 weakest links Tampa Bay Lightning should promptly get rid of

#3 Jonas Johansson

The Bolts will need a solid backup to help the team maintain Vasilevskiy's workload - Source: Imagn

The Tampa Bay Lightning have Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy in the fold for the next three seasons. However, Vasilevskiy is 30 and apparently encountering the early signs of a decline.

It makes sense. The Russian netminder has sustained an insane workload over the last half decade, in particular, the three seasons in which the Bolts when to the Stanley Cup Final. That situation puts significant pressure on the backup goalie position.

Last season, Vasilevskiy started the season on the shelf. Jonas Johansson took over the pipes, and the Lightning struggled early. So, the Lightning will need to find a reliable backup who could spell Vasilevskiy for periods, especially if Vasilevskiy begins to show signs of further wear and tear.

#2 Oliver Bjorkstrand

Oliver Bjorkstrand's cap hit could pose an issue this upcoming season - Source: Imagn

The Bolts acquired Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Seattle Kraken at this past trade deadline to bolster their secondary scoring.

However, the 30-year-old did not play the key role the Tampa Bay Lightning expected. Bjorkstrand appeared in 18 regular-season games, scoring five goals and nine points. Then, he failed to see action in the postseason.

Bjorkstrand underwent surgery in May and is expected to be back. But there is concern surrounding Bjorkstrand’s effectiveness. If Bjorkstrand cannot produce at a top-six level, his $5.4 million cap hit could get in the way of the Lightning’s plan to add more pieces this upcoming season.

Unfortunately, the club may be unable to unload Bjorkstrand’s contract even if it’s in its final year.

#1 Ryan McDonagh

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn

Ryan McDonagh’s name has been the subject of speculation this offseason amid the Lightning’s cap woes.

The veteran blue liner is in the final year of his current deal, carrying a $6.75 million cap hit. Thus far, it doesn’t seem like the Bolts have found any takers.

That’s a surprising situation considering that McDonagh is a competent blue liner even at 36. But it’s his cap hit that most likely scares contending teams away. McDonagh’s modified no-trade clause could also be the reason why the Lightning have been unable to move McDonagh to a team like the San Jose Sharks or Anaheim Ducks.

Tampa will need to figure out what to do about McDonagh as the team’s cap situation continues to become increasingly worrisome.

