3 weakest links Toronto Maple Leafs should promptly get rid of ft. Max Domi

The Toronto Maple Leafs enter the offseason looking for the DNA change that general manager Brad Treliving promised at the end of the team’s playoff run.

The team faced another disappointing playoff exit despite making it to the second round this postseason. With free agency looming on the horizon, the Maple Leafs will need to address crucial weaknesses.

So, here’s a look at the three weakest links the Toronto Maple Leafs should promptly address this offseason.

3 weakest links Toronto Maple Leafs should promptly get rid of

#3. David Kampf

David Kampf's cap hit could be too much for the Leafs to handle - Source: Imagn

David Kampf is praised as a solid defensive center and an excellent penalty killer. However, those skills come at the expense of his offense. Despite playing predominantly on the fourth line, Kampf’s scoring is virtually non-existent.

This past season, Kampf notched five goals and 13 points in 59 games. The injury-filled season saw Kampf lose his spot in the lineup to the point where he only played one game in the playoffs.

The biggest issue is Kampf’s $2.4 million cap hit till 2027. The Leafs will be looking to move on from Kampf, especially if cap space becomes an issue.

#2. Joseph Woll

Joseph Woll will need to prove he's a starting goalie this upcoming season - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs signed Joseph Woll to a three-year extension this past summer with a $3.66 million cap hit. The thought at the time was that Woll would be the Leafs’ starter for the foreseeable future.

However, Woll faced injuries to start the season, allowing Anthony Stolarz to cement himself as the team’s number-one netminder. When Stolarz went down in the middle of the season, Woll failed to reclaim the starting role.

In the playoffs, Woll filled in for Stolarz against the Florida Panthers. Woll got torched three times in the series, including two 6-1 losses. Woll had a brilliant 2-0 shutout in Game 6, but failed to follow that up in Game 7.

Stolarz will be penciled in as the Leafs' starter for next season, making Woll a costly backup the team must move on from.

#1. Max Domi

Max Domi will need to solidify his role with the Maple Leafs this upcoming season - Source: Imagn

Max Domi is a somewhat polarizing figure. On one hand, his grit and toughness make him a valuable asset. He’s a hardworking player whom the Maple Leafs have relied on.

On the other hand, Domi has been inconsistent offensively. He notched 47 points in his first season with the Maple Leafs, earning him a four-year, $15 million extension. Unfortunately, he was unable to follow up on his decent numbers this season. His point total declined to 33.

Domi scored three goals and seven points in 13 postseason games, including a huge overtime winner against the Ottawa Senators. However, Domi has not lived up to this potential as a middle-six center, sliding up and down the lineup on the wings.

The Leafs will need to move on from Domi at some point if he can’t solidify his role in the lineup.

