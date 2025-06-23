3 weakest links Vancouver Canucks should promptly get rid of ft. Patrik Allvin

The Vancouver Canucks had an overall disappointing season in 2024-25. After making it to the second round the year before, the Canucks were expected to take the next step forward and make a longer playoff run.

But after struggling out of the gate, the Canucks failed to gain traction throughout the remainder of the season. The result was missing the playoffs, leading to Rick Tocchet’s departure from the team’s coaching spot.

As the Canucks look to get back on track next season, three weak links stand out as ones the Vancouver Canucks should get rid of as soon as possible.

3 weakest links Vancouver Canucks should promptly get rid of

#3 Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson's cap hit could become a strain on the Canucks moving forward - Source: Imagn

The Vancouver Canucks must find a way to rid themselves of Elias Pettersson’s $11 million cap hit. Pettersson’s declining production has gotten to an alarming point, putting significant pressure on the Canucks to do something.

The team has attempted to trade Pettersson, but it’s been slim pickings finding a suitor. While there are plenty of teams that wouldn’t mind adding Pettersson, his cap hit drives everyone away.

If Pettersson didn’t have a huge contract with a full no-trade clause, he’d be higher on this list.

#2 Tyler Myers

The Canucks could move on from Tyler Myers to free up cap space - Source: Imagn

The 35-year-old blue liner has been a steady hand in the Vancouver Canucks blue line for the last couple of seasons. However, Myers makes $3 million, a price tag too high for a depth defenseman.

The Canucks could do well to move Myers to a team desperately needing depth defensive help, allowing them to reallocate that cap hit toward signing a younger blue liner with a much higher upside.

#1 Patrik Allvin

The club might be looking to shake things up in the front office - Source: Imagn

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin has been at the center of controversy throughout his tenure in Vancouver. He’s made some savvy moves, such as signing Kevin Lankinen, on a seeming emergency after Thatcher Demko went down during training camp last fall.

But his decisions in other areas have hampered the team.

The mess that ensued from the J.T. Miller-Elias Pettersson squabble led to the Canucks sending Miller to the New York Rangers for an underwhelming return.

Then, Allvin failed to fetch a suitable offer for impending free agent Brock Boeser. Canucks’ management went as far as throwing shade at Boeser due to the lack of palatable offers.

The final straw was Tocchet’s departure. Tocchet didn’t leave Vancouver because he was upset about the team losing. Tocchet left because he wanted to get out of the environment in Vancouver.

Allvin, and team President Jim Rutherford, represent a front office that could use some revamping. The Canucks could do themselves a favor by finding another GM that can embrace a winning culture.

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



Know More

