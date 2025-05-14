3 Winnipeg Jets players who can potentially stun Dallas Stars and win series despite 3-1 deficit ft. Mark Scheifele

The Winnipeg Jets find themselves in a 3-1 hole following their Game 4 loss on Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars.

While a 3-1 deficit is tough to overcome, it’s not insurmountable. The 2021 Montreal Canadiens bounced back to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs in their first-round series, making history along the way.

As such, the Winnipeg Jets can make history in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs but will be counting on these three players to step up in order to give the Jets a fighting chance and potentially stun the Stars moving forward.

3 Winnipeg Jets players who can potentially stun Dallas Stars and win series

#3 Cole Perfetti

The Winnipeg Jets hope Cole Perfetti can get hot at the right time - Source: Imagn

Cole Perfetti has made significant progress this season, fast becoming one of the league’s most exciting young forwards.

Unfortunately, Perfetti has failed to find the back of the net in this series against Dallas. That is the Jets will be hoping that Perfetti can unlock the magic that made him a huge player in the series against the St. Louis Blues.

Perfetti’s buzzer-beater in Game 7 against the Blues was a major factor in helping Winnipeg advance. If Perfetti can rekindle that magic, he could be one of the keys in the remainder of this series.

#2 Gabriel Vilardi

Gabriel Vilardi could play a crucial role in helping the Jets turn things around - Source: Imagn

It seems like it’s only a matter of time before Gabriel Vilardi goes on a tear. He scored 27 goals during the regular season but has just one in seven games during this postseason. That is why it seems that Vilardi could be poised to go on a hot streak.

If he does, Vilardi’s hot streak could mean a significant boost for the Winnipeg Jets as their scoring has dried up in the second round. He got his first tally of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Game 2 against the Stars. He’s also notched two assists, which could be a signal that Vilardi’s heating up at the most crucial moment for the Jets.

#3 Mark Scheifele

The Jets will be counting on Scheifele to step up - Source: Imagn

Mark Scheifele had a big series against the St. Louis Blues. But since playing then, he’s managed just one goal and one assist against the Stars.

That’s something that could change in the latter portion of their Jets second-round series.

Scheifele has been averaging over 20 minutes a night and getting the puck on net. In Game 1, He got seven shots on goal. As a result, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before Scheifele gets a couple of bounces to go his way.

If that’s indeed the case, Scheifele and the Jets could pull off a remarkable comeback. They’ll have to win Game 5 first, scheduled for Thursday night at the Canada Life Centre.

