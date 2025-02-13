3 youngest players on Team USA's roster for 4 Nations Face-Off feat. Jack Hughes

The 4 Nations Face-Off kicked off with Canada beating Sweden in OT on Wednesday. The USA and Finland will play each other on Thursday.

The USA and Canada are the favorites to win the tournament. The former has several young players on its roster. Four were born in the 2000s.

3 youngest players on Team USA's roster at 4 Nations

#3 Jack Hughes

The third youngest player on Team USA is New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes, who was born May 14, 2001. He just beat out Matt Boldy who was born April 5, 2001.

Hughes was excited to be selected to this team which hopefully leads to him being part of the Olympic team.

"That's the exciting part," Hughes said, via NHL.com. "Like today is Day 1 of this tournament, but you're hoping it's kind of Day 1 for a new future for USA Hockey. No one's played in the Olympics in, what, 10 years? I think this is a fresh start and a lot of new faces, some high-end players in this tournament that have never played in the Olympics."

Hughes was selected first overall in the 2019 NHL draft. This season, he has played in 57 games, recording 24 goals and 41 assists for 61 points.

#2 Jake Sanderson

Jake Sanderson is the second-youngest player on Team USA as the Ottawa Senators defenseman replaced Quinn Hughes who was hurt. Sanderson was born July 8, 2002, and was selected fifth overall in the 2020 NHL draft by the Sens.

Sanderson was thrilled to be part of this team.

“I found out (Sunday) around 5:00 PM and tried to get here as quick as I could,” Sanderson told the media on Monday, via DailyFaceoff. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and there was no way I was going to turn it down.”

Sanderson has recorded five goals and 30 assists in 55 games with the Senators.

#1 Brock Faber

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber is the youngest player on Team USA. The star defenseman was born on August 22, 2002, and was drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft.

Despite being the youngest player on the team, Faber is expected to have a big role on the team. He's projected to play alongside Noah Hanifin.

