4 Nations Face-Off final: 3 key matchups that could decide fate of USA vs Canada rematch

After a big win over Team Finland on Monday, Team Canada punched its ticket to the 4 Nations Face-Off final against Team USA. After a highly-entertaining matchup in their first game of the tournament, the two rivals will run things back on Thursday in the finals.

In their first meeting, Team USA was able to pick up a 3-1 win after outscoring Canada 2-0 in the second and third periods. In response, Canada picked up a 5-3 win over Finland on Monday, cementing its place in the finals.

Ahead of the finals, here are three things that could decide how the rematch between Team USA and Team Canada could play out in the finals of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

#1: Goalie battle

The most obvious key matchup that will play a major deciding factor in how the Team USA vs Team Canada rematch plays out in the 4 Nations Face-Off final is the goalie matchup between Jordan Binnington and Connor Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck has been nothing short of stellar this tournament, allowing just one goal against Finland and one goal against Canada while stopping a total of 45 shots. On the flip side, Binnington's allowed nine goals and stopped 69 shots.

#2: Powerplay matchup

Throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off, Canada's powerplay unit has left a lot to be desired. The team failed to convert twice against Team USA the first time around, and has only converted on a powerplay once this entire tournament.

Team USA has shown instances where its powerplay has struggled as well, however, in the opening game against Finland, it converted on two of four powerplay opportunities. Whichever team is able to use the powerplay the best, could head home as the winner of the tournament.

#3: Physical matchup between defensive lines

Team USA has played an incredibly physical game throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off. To date, the team has logged more hits than its opponents in all three round-robin games. Canada, meanwhile, has left a bit to be desired when it comes to playing a physical game.

With the stakes at an all-time high for both teams, the defensive matchup, specifically the physical defensive matchup, could be the X-factor in the finals.

