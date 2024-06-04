5 alarming takeaways from New York Rangers’ season-ending media interviews

The New York Rangers exit-day interviews yielded shocking revelations. It was the first time the players and coaching staff had a media availability following their elimination by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

While there was plenty of talk and reflection on the season, five particular issues stand out as shocking takeaways from Tuesday’s media availability.

Five alarming takeaways from the New York Rangers’ exit day interviews

#1 Blake Wheeler’s future is undecided

Coach Peter Laviolette addressed Blake Wheeler’s season, as reported by The Hockey News. Laviolette commented on how well Wheeler had started the season but that an injury derailed his momentum.

Trending

While Laviolette feels that Wheeler could be a significant contributor to the New York Rangers once healthy, Wheeler isn’t so sure about his future. NHL.com quoted Wheeler, referring to his family and future:

"I still love the game, I still love to play, but I want to be around for their childhood, too. So those are things that you weigh.”

Wheeler, who will be 38 this summer, is a UFA. At this point, nothing regarding his future seems certain.

#2 Vesey and Lindgren suffered significant injuries

The Hockey News reported two significant injuries the New York Rangers sustained during the playoffs.

First, Jimmy Vesey suffered a separated shoulder in game 2 of the series against the Florida Panthers. The hit from Ryan Lomberg knocked Vesey out with a shoulder injury.

Moreover, defenseman Ryan Lindgren revealed that he had sustained a broken rib during the second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Despite the injury, the 26-year-old didn't miss a postseason game.

#3 Adam Fox played with a knee injury

In another stunning admission, star defenseman Adam Fox revealed that he had played the entire postseason following a “re-aggravated” knee.

The Hockey News reported Fox’s comments on the matter:

"It was the same knee as the hit before, just kind of re-aggravated it again. Like I said, I was able to play and just tried to the best of my abilities."

The injury occurred following a hit from Nick Jensen during the New York Rangers’ first-round series versus the Washington Capitals. Fox had been dealing with the injury since November.

#4 Jacob Trouba played with a broken ankle

In what seems more like a confirmation than a revelation, the New York Rangers captain admitted that he had been playing with a broken ankle.

Trouba acknowledged he sustained the injury in March. The Hockey News reported Trouba’s comments, referring to the fracture as a:

“Kidney bean sized chunk”

Trouba played through the injury, but it may explain why he seemed to lack mobility at times.

#5 Shesterkin avoided questions about his future

The most concerning news was Igor Shesterkin’s response to reporters’ questions about his future.

After discussing how disappointed he felt about losing in the Conference Finals, reporters asked Shesterkin about a possible contract extension. As The Hockey News reported, Shesterkin comically but seriously replied:

"I don’t speak English."

Sheskterkin is under contract for one more year. He will be eligible for free agency on July 1, 2025. For the time being, it seems like Shesterkin would rather not address the matter publicly.