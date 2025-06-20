5 best defensemen to watch out for in 2025 NHL draft ft. Matthew Schaefer

The NHL draft is now only one week away, and with teams finalizing their draft boards, we're taking a look at the top five defensemen you should watch out for on draft night, and heading into the 2025-26 season.
Five best defensemen to watch out for in the 2025 NHL draft
#1: Matthew Schaefer
Projected as being the top pick in this year's draft, Matthew Schaefer is a talented two-way defenseman who spent the last two seasons with the Erie Otters in the OHL.
Last season, he logged 22 points over 17 games, while helping the team post a 34-28 record.
#2: Jackson Smith
Projected as being a top-10 pick in this year's draft, Canadian-born defenseman Jackson Smith showed last season that he's more than just a talented blueliner.
Over 68 games with the Tri-City Americans in the WHL, Smith logged 54 points (11 goals, 43 assists). Given his two-way play, it seems unlikely that Smith will fall in the draft.
#3: Radim Mrtka
Czechia-born Radim Mrtka is certainly a name to watch heading into this year's draft. The 18-year-old is fresh off an impressive season with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL, where he logged 35 points over 43 games.
Much like talented defenders we've seen make an impact in recent years, Mrtka's two-way play is sure to make him a valuable asset to whatever team drafts him.
#4: Kashawn Aitcheson
Kashawn Aitcheson is one of the most intriguing young prospects to come out of the OHL this season. After posting 39 points in 64 games with the Barrie Colts during the 2023-24 season, Aitcheson logged 59 points over 64 games last year, proving that he still has plenty of room to grow before we see a ceiling.
Projected to go between 10-15 on most mock drafts, it'll be interesting where Aitcheson winds up landing.
#5: Logan Hensler
After impressing with the US National U17 and U18 teams, US-born defenseman Logan Hensler's stock may have been impacted by the University of Wisconsin struggling in the Big Ten conference last year.
While the team went just 7-16-1 in conference games, Hensler posted 12 points over 32 games. Although his offensive numbers don't jump off the charts, his physical play will make him an asset to whatever team drafts him.
