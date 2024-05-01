Rod Brind'Amour has guided the Carolina Hurricanes since 2018, leading the franchise to the playoffs every season. As captain, he led them to a Stanley Cup championship in 2006.

However, as the Hurricanes continue their quest for a championship in 2024, Brind'Amour has yet to sign an extension, leading to speculation about his future with the team, who are 278-130-44 under his guidance.

Rumors are circulating that Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis is interested in bringing over Brind'Amour to replace the recently fired Dave Hakstol. It will be interesting to see how everything plays out over the next few weeks while Carolina challenges for a Stanley Cup.

Considering the NHL franchises tend to recycle coaches, here's a list of coaches who could take over the Hurricanes.

5 best head coach replacements for Carolina Hurricanes if Rod Brind'Amour departs

#5. Sheldon Keefe

Barring an epic comeback against the Boston Bruins, the current Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and coaching staff could be at the end of an era as we know it. The team has yet to win a playoff series in the second round since Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander got together.

Sheldon Keefe, Toronto Maple Leafs

Considering the expectations of playing in the NHL's most prominent hockey market, head coach Sheldon Keefe may be relieved of his duties as the organization opts to take a different direction.

As a former Calder Cup champion, his only NHL job thus far has been with the Maple Leafs. Still, at 43 and with an impressive 212-97-40 coaching record, there's a chance he will be let go in Toronto and could end up in Carolina if Brind'Amour vacates his post.

#4. Dean Evanson

Dean Evanson was an NHL player for 13 seasons, dressing for 803 games with five teams. Although he was more a role player than a star player, he's made his mark as a head coach.

After carving out his path as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals and a head coach in the American Hockey League, the Minnesota Wild gave him a chance in 2019.

Although his tenure ended early in the 2023-24 season, he had a winning record of 147-77-27 and qualified for the Stanley Cup for his first four seasons as head coach.

#3. Craig Berube

Craig Berube played 17 seasons in the NHL, skating in 1,054 games with five teams. In retirement, he joined the coaching ranks, earning the head coaching job with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2013-14.

Despite a 75-58-28 record in 161 games, he was let go and did not return to the NHL until 2018-19, when he guided the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup title as a mid-season replacement.

However, after the franchise dealt away most of the core from the championship season, the Blues stumbled down the standings, and Berube was let go after 382 games with a 206-132-44 record.

#2. Jay Woodcroft

Jay Woodcroft was one of the most popular and successful coaches in the history of the Edmonton Oilers, getting replaced after a rough start in 2023-24 when the team opted to hire Connor McDavid's junior coach, Kris Knoblauch.

Jay Woodcroft

In three seasons with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on his bench, he was 79-41-13 for the best win percentage in franchise history. However, the team struggled in the playoffs, going 14-14 in his two seasons.

As one of the bright young (47) minds in the game, someone will bring Woodcroft back to the league, and he'd make an excellent replacement for Brind'Amour.

#1. Todd McLellan

Despite being in a playoff spot and sporting a winning record, the Los Angeles Kings recently let go of Todd McLellan. One reason for hiring him for his first Eastern Conference job is his lengthy history with Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns.

The pair were together for four seasons when McLellan took his first NHL coaching job with the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks made the playoffs for three seasons before missing in year four with a 40-33-9 record.

While McLellan has proven his worth within the Pacific Division, a move to Carolina to replace the esteemed Brind'Amour would undoubtedly present a new and exciting challenge for the seasoned 56-year-old.