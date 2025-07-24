5 biggest celebrities who are passionate Toronto Maple Leafs fans ft. Justin Bieber 

The Toronto Maple Leafs are an original six franchise and one of the biggest teams in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs have a massive fanbase all over the world, which includes plenty of celebrities. With the offseason in full force, let's take a look at the five biggest celebrities who are passionate Maple Leafs fans.

5 biggest celebrities who are Maple Leafs fans

#1, Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is a known Maple Leafs fan as he's from just outside of Toronto and is often at games. The Maple Leafs also had alternate jerseys designed by Bieber's clothing brand.

Bieber has also become good friends with Auston Matthews and former Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner.

Bieber is a singer who has 294 million Instagram followers.

#2, Drake

Drake is a massive supporter of Toronto sports teams, although he is most known as being the Global Ambassador for the Toronto Raptors of the NBA.

Yet, Drake is from Toronto and is a Maple Leafs fan and has been to plenty of games. He also has worn Maple Leafs gear at concerts and in public.

Drake has 142 million Instagram followers.

#3, Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes is a singer from Toronto who's a passionate Maple Leafs fan.

Mendes has received three GRAMMY nominations in his career, and in 2018, Time named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world on their annual list.

Mendes has 70.7 million Instagram followers.

#4, Mike Myers

Mike Myers is from the Greater Toronto Area and is a huge Maple Leafs fan.

Myers is best known for playing Austin Powers as well as being the voice of Shrek. The actor has been at plenty of Maple Leafs games and has been seen in public rocking Maple Leafs merchandise.

#5, Will Arnett

Will Arnett is an actor from Toronto and is a massive Maple Leafs fan.

Arnett has appeared on Spittin' Chiclets multiple times, talking about the Maple Leafs and even has a Maple Leafs ambassador jacket.

Arnett is known for his roles in Arrested Development and BoJack Horseman, among others.

Arnett has 541,000 Instagram followers.

