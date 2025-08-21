5 biggest snubs from NHL Network’s 2025 top 20 centers list

The NHL Network has been releasing the top 20 players at positions heading into the 2025-26 NHL season. The network released the centers' list, which caused a stir on social media.
The top center was Connor McDavid, which isn't a surprise, but there were some players who weren't on the list.
5 biggest snubs from NHL Network’s 2025 top 20 centers
#5, Connor Bedard
Connor Bedard was the first overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023 and was expected to be a franchise-changing center. Although he hasn't been a true dominating player yet, he is a good center and should be on this list.
Bedard is one of the best young centers in the game, but he could be a winger in the future. He recorded 23 goals and 44 assists for 67 points in 82 games.
#4, Mathew Barzal
Mathew Barzal is a solid center and could have been on this list near the bottom.
The New York Islanders' No. 1 center dealt with injuries last season as he skated in just 30 games and had 20 points, which is likely why he wasn't on the list.
But when he's healthy, Barzal is a speedy offensive player who could be in the 17-20 range.
#3, Dylan Strome
Dylan Strome was selected third overall in 2015 and has bounced around a couple of teams, but has really found his game with the Washington Capitals.
Strome is the Capitals' No. 1 center and plays with Alex Ovechkin and was a key reason for Washington's success last season.
Strome finished the year with 29 goals and 53 assists for 82 points in 82 games. It was a great year, but it wasn't enough for him to crack this list.
#2, J.T. Miller
J.T. Miller is surprisingly not on his list after he split last season with the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers.
Miller finished the year with 22 goals and 48 assists for 70 points in 72 games. He's a dynamic center who can score, playmake, and play physical and with an edge. He's hard to play against as defensively he's solid which is why he should be on this list.
#1, Elias Pettersson
Elias Pettersson was considered a top-10 center in the NHL, so to see him not even on the list after one bad year is a surprise.
The Vancouver Canucks star had a frustrating year as his work ethic was put into question. He finished the year with 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points in 64 games, which was a bad year.
However, he had 102 points in 2022-23 and 89 points in 2023-24, showing Pettersson can be one of the best centers in the NHL. It's a surprise he's completely off the list after one bad year.
