Washington Capitals forward Dylan Strome, who has played with Alex Ovechkin for three seasons, doesn’t believe Ovi's retirement is imminent. Despite recent speculation, he feels it’s too early to tell. Ovechkin is still scoring, playing hard, and remains a key part of the Capitals' lineup.

Dylan Strome addressed the retirement rumors during the Smilezone Celebrity Golf Tournament in Ontario.

“It’s his decision, obviously, but I wouldn’t rule anything out,” he said.

Now 39, Alex Ovechkin is eligible to sign a new contract extension. In a media interview on July 14, he also pushed back against the rumors. He called the speculation “pure nonsense” and said no decision has been made.

“This is pure nonsense that (the media) flipped things and put Nastya in that position. Anything can happen,” Ovi said.

Dylan Strome also discussed what it has meant to share a line with Ovechkin over the past three seasons.

"It's been an honor to play with him and still is. He's obviously had a storybook career, and he's obviously had a positive effect on mine," Strome added.

Strome also contributed to Ovechkin's 895th goal by assisting alongside forward Tom Wilson, helping Ovi break Wayne Gretzky’s 894 goal record.

Ovechkin finished the regular season with 44 goals and 73 points, tying for third in the league for goals. In the playoffs, he scored five goals and one assist over ten games, logging around 17 minutes of ice time per game.

Alex Ovechkin, who is nearing 1,500 Games, says he’ll respect his goal record breaker

Alex Ovechkin is nearing 1,500 NHL regular-season games, all with the Washington Capitals. In a Match TV interview, he said this milestone means a lot to him.

"Playing 1,500 games for one team is worth a lot," Ovechkin said. "Very few players in the entire league have played that many..."

Ovechkin has made it clear that it’s a part of his life and something he’s used to.

In a separate interview with rsport.ria.ru, Ovechkin also talked about his NHL goal record. He said he would congratulate any player who breaks it in the future.

"I won't name names; there are a lot of talented and great players," Ovi said. "If that happens, then of course I will congratulate that player, just like Gretzky congratulated me."

Alex Ovechkin now has 897 regular-season goals and a total of 974 goals in the NHL.

