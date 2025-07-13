Alex Ovechkin gets bluntly honest about 'pure nonsense' retirement rumors, hints 'Anything can happen'

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin shot down retirement rumors, stating that he plans to continue playing beyond this upcoming NHL season.

Ovechkin, in an interview with Russian outlet Sport-Express, made it clear that he has no intention of retiring after the 2025-26 season.

Rumors of retirement have emerged since Alex Ovechkin is entering the final year of his current contract. Plus, the Capitals mistakenly sent an email out to season ticket holders claiming that the soon-to-be 40-year-old will retire at the end of the season.

Moreover, speculation went into overdrive following comments Ovechkin’s wife reportedly made, stating that the couple is planning to move back to Russia when Alex Ovechkin’s playing days are over.

The NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer poured cold water on retirement talk, stating:

“This is pure nonsense that (the media) flipped things and put Nastya in that position.”

The Russian-language comments, as translated into English, point toward Ovechkin being determined to continue his hockey career beyond next season.

He added:

“Anything can happen.”

Ovechkin hasn’t explicitly stated that he plans to continue playing in the NHL. That situation has left the door open for Ovechkin to continue playing, either in the NHL with the Washington Capitals or back in his native country, in the KHL.

A DC Back Check piece from July 13 states that Ovechkin is back in the gym and limbering up for the following season. So, fans can expect to see Ovechkin on the ice for at least one more season.

Alex Ovechkin working hard to get into playing shape

Ovechkin will be chasing another Stanley Cup with the Capitals this upcoming season - Source: Imagn

A report from The Hockey News, published by Yahoo! Sports on July 8, showed footage of Alex Ovechkin hitting the gym with trainer Pavel Burlachenko.

Ovechkin is notorious for working out hard, trying his best to stay in peak physical condition, especially as he’s about to hit 40 this season.

Here’s a look at the intense training session:

Ovechkin will be entering the final year of a five-year extension worth $47.5 million signed in 2021. There hasn’t been much discussion about a contract extension this summer. Nevertheless, if Ovechkin is to sign another NHL contract, it would be with the Washington Capitals.

It would be a shock to see Ovechkin sign with any other NHL team. If anything, Ovechkin would continue his playing career in Russia, similarly to how Jaromir Jagr has continued his career in his native country of Czechia.

