Alex Ovechkin gifted customized Hublot watches to his teammates after breaking Wayne Gretzky's historic goal record, reveals Lars Eller

Alex Ovechkin broke "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record in April, in his 20th season in the NHL. He scored his 895th career goal against the New York Islanders during a power play. Ovechkin ended the season with 44 goals and 29 assists, taking his goals tally to 897.

When Ovechkin entered the league in 2004, this record looked unbreakable. People knew it would take a special player with great health and longevity to get near the 894 goal mark. And, at last, it turned out to be the Russian.

Ovechkin's persona is that of a tough guy on the ice, but the same can not be said for him off the ice. And it's reflected in his gestures from time to time. After breaking Gretzky's goal record, Ovechkin gave his teammates and staff a special gift.

Lars Eller, his former teammate, shared the story last week during his appearance on "Coming in Hot" with hosts Brent Wallace and Jason York.

Eller shared that Ovechkin gave everyone a customized Hublot watch.

“Ovi got Hublot watches for everyone,” Eller revealed. “Customized Hublot watches, (and) I think he even got it for trainers and staff members, not just the players.”

This was Alex Ovechkin's way of thanking his teammates and staff members for their support in his journey to becoming the NHL's leading goal scorer. He has worked with Hublot since 2019, and previously, the company made a limited-edition watch in his name in 2021.

Eller praised Ovechkin and mentioned that he is fortunate to play with him.

“Yeah, that was special,” Eller said. "He was just on fire leading up to breaking his leg. When he got back, he kept going at the same pace. Just unbelievable. ... He’s just one of a kind, special, unique talent combination of physicality and a shot we might never see again. But also a drive to never quit and wanting more and more and more."

Eller said it is surprising that Ovechkin’s body is still holding up.

NHL is currently making a film on Alex Ovechkin

The NHL is also making a film on Alex Ovechkin. And due to the same reason, he is restricted from giving exclusive interviews to Russian media this summer. Press conferences and sponsor-related interviews are still allowed, as reported by Match TV. The restriction only applies during the offseason while the film is being made.

Meanwhile, Eller signed with the Ottawa Senators on a one-year, $1.25 million contract in the 2025 free agency. He witnessed the moment as Alex Ovechkin's teammate following his November 2024 return to Washington from Pittsburgh.

