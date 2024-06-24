5 biggest storylines to watch out for ahead of 2024 Stanley Cup Final Game 7 

The Stanley Cup Final is set for Game 7 on Monday at 8 p.m. EDT. The Edmonton Oilers have won three straight games to force a Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.

The Stanley Cup Final looked like it would end early after Florida won the first three games to take a commanding 3-0 series lead, but the Oilers rallied to win three straight to force a Game 7 in Florida.

Heading into Game 7, here are five storylines to watch out for.

5 biggest storylines ahead of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final

#1. Can Sergei Bobrovsky return to form?

Sergei Bobrovsky has struggled the last three games (Imagn)

Sergei Bobrovsky was the story of the Stanley Cup Final in the first three games as he was the front-runner to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.

In Games 1 through 3, Bobrovsky was 3-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .953 save percentage as he stopped 82 of 86 shots. But, since then, Bobrovsky has struggled as he's given up 12 goals on 58 shots for a 5.06 GAA and .793 save percentage and was pulled in Game 4.

If Florida is going to win Game 7, Bobrovsky will need to return to how he was playing in Games 1 to 3.

#2. Can Edmonton pull off the epic comeback

The Edmonton Oilers looked like they had no chance of winning the Stanley Cup Final after Game 3. Edmonton was outplayed by Florida in all departments.

Also, coming back from down 3-0 is nearly impossible, as in the NHL, only four teams in history have done it. In the history of the NHL, 210 teams have been down 3-0 and only four have come back, which is less than 2%, and most recently it happened in 2014.

The only time it happened in the Stanley Cup Final was in 1942.

#3. Can Connor McDavid cement his legacy

Connor McDavid has a chance to win his first Stanley Cup (Imagn)

Connor McDavid is arguably the best player in the NHL but the Stanley Cup has eluded him.

Every all-time great in sports history has won a championship, but McDavid still hasn't. Although McDavid will have his jersey retired by the Oilers and will be a Hall of Famer, but to be an all-time great and really cement his legacy, he arguably needs to win the Stanley Cup.

#4. Will Florida make significant changes if it loses?

Florida is on the cusp of having an all-time collapse (Imagn)

The Florida Panthers were dominated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final last season, as Florida had several key injuries. This year, though, they were healthy and looked the part through the first three games.

But, the Panthers have struggled mightily in Games 4 through 6 and now it all comes down to Game 7. If Florida loses and blows a 3-0 lead, the Panthers may make significant changes this summer.

Head coach Paul Maurice could be fired, while GM Bill Zito may trade some of their core players to try something new after what would be definitely termed a historic collapse.

#5. Edmonton looking to snap the Canadian curse

A team from Canada has not won the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens did it in 1993.

It has been a long time since a team from Canada won the Stanley Cup, and the Oilers can finally break the curse on Monday night in Game 7.

