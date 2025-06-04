5 Boston Bruins players and personnel detrimental to retool roster after disastrous last-place season feat. Elias Lindholm

The Boston Bruins had their worst season in two decades, with the wheels seemingly falling off the club. The B’s lost ten straight this year, landing them in last place in the Eastern Conference.

The dismal showing led to a fire sale at the trade deadline. While there are some glimmers of hope for the future, obstacles stand in the way of the Boston Bruins’ potential retool this upcoming season. These roadblocks come in the way of players and management who could sink the team even further unless they step up this season.

So, here are five Boston Bruins players and personnel detrimental to the team’s retool following the team’s dismal season.

#5 Pavel Zacha

Pavel Zacha's contract could become too expensive for his production - Source: Imagn

Pavel Zacha has failed to emerge as the Boston Bruins’ top-line center. While he showed some flashes at times this season, Zacha finished the year with 14 goals and 47 points in 81 games.

Zacha’s lack of production makes his $4.75 million cap hit look onerous. Moreover, his modified no-trade clause makes it challenging to move him if the team believes it needs to go in a different direction.

The good news is that Zacha’s deal expires in 2027. That means the Bruins may only need to hold on to Zacha for two more seasons if his contract proves untradeable.

#4 Nikita Zadorov

When the Boston Bruins signed Nikita Zadorov, they believed they were getting the stalwart blue liner that had played a crucial role in the Vancouver Canucks’ playoff run in 2024.

However, Zadorov did not live up to expectations this past season, leading to trade rumors at the deadline. The biggest issue with Zadorov is his $5 million cap hit until 2030. While not completely untradeable, Zadorov’s cap hit could make it tough for the Bruins to add depth pieces, especially if his play continues to decline.

#3 Don Sweeney

The Bruins hope Don Sweeney can rectify some mistakes this coming season - Source: Imagn

Bruins’ GM Don Sweeney doesn’t get a spot up higher on the list as his administration has been more positive than negative. Still, Sweeney is on the hook for signing dubious contracts like Zadorov and Elias Lindholm.

Sweeney also hired and fired Jim Montgomery, replacing him with Joe Sacco as interim coach. The entire blame shouldn’t fall on Sweeney’s shoulders. But he’s largely on the hook for the Bruins’ debacle this past season.

#2 Joe Sacco

When Joe Sacco took over from Jim Montgomery last season, the expectation was that he would spark a turnaround. While the team did show some signs of improvement, everything fell apart once the calendar turned to 2025.

Sacco remains as head coach with the “interim” label. If he remains at the helm, Sacco may end up doing more harm than good as there is no guarantee he could lead the Boston Bruins to a turnaround this upcoming season.

#1 Elias Lindholm

Elias Lindholm's contract could become immovable unless he turns things around - Source: Imagn

Last offseason, the Boston Bruins signed Elias Lindholm with the hope that he would turn into a top-line center for the club.

But struggles and inconsistency held Lindholm back, producing just 17 goals and 47 points. The Boston Bruins bet on a player with declining production. While Lindholm can still turn things around, there’s no telling if that will be the case.

If Lindholm can’t get back the form he showed while in Calgary, the Bruins could be stuck with a $7.75 million anchor until 2031.

As such, Lindholm’s contract could prove immovable even if he were willing to waive his no-movement clause. Even though the Bruins have over $26 million in cap space this season, Lindholm’s cap hit could become highly detrimental to the club’s retool/rebuild.

