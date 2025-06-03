5 Canucks players and personnel detrimental to retool roster after missing playoffs feat. Elias Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks have already gotten the ball rolling on retooling the club by hiring Adam Foote to replace the departed Rick Tocchet behind the bench.

But beyond a coaching change, other moves will follow this offseason as the team looks to retool and reload for a playoff run next season. However, some team members stand in the way as potential obstacles for the Canucks’ heading into next season.

So, here’s a look at five Vancouver Canucks players and personnel who stand in the way of the team embarking on a successful roster retool.

5 Canucks players and personnel detrimental to retool roster after missing playoffs

#5 Quinn Hughes

Quinn Hughes' contract could get in the way of what Vancouver could do this offseason and beyond - Source: Imagn

It’s tough to envisage Quinn Hughes being an obstacle for the Vancouver Canucks. Unfortunately, the specter of his next contract looms ominously over the team. Hughes is under contract for the next two seasons.

But as team President Jim Rutherford stated earlier this offseason, the club will look to clear sufficient cap space to accommodate Hughes’ next contract. As a result, that situation could prevent the team from adding and retaining important pieces that would make the team competitive moving forward.

#4 Conor Garland

Conor Garland will be a UFA after next season. As such, the Canucks will need to determine the path they’ll take with Garland. If the team chooses to resign Garland, his cap hit will play a major role in influencing other signings.

If the team chooses to pass on extending Garland, he’ll likely be on the trade block at the deadline next year. Either way, Vancouver could be handcuffed as it figures out if Garland will be a part of the team beyond this upcoming season.

#3 Patrik Allvin

The Vancouver Canucks GM has been unable to commandeer the team toward a solid lineup that can consistently contend. While Patrik Allvin managed to get a decent return for J.T. Miller, he could not trade Brock Boeser.

Allvin publicly belittled Boeser by stating that other teams had lowballed them on offers for Boeser. Now, Boeser is set to leave for nothing.

Allvin also mishandled the very public feud between Miller and Elias Pettersson. That situation festered to the point where the environment was toxic enough for Miller to step away from the team.

#2 Jim Rutherford

The Canucks President has had a string of public Freudian slips in which he’s said a little too much about sensitive issues. His biggest gaffe was stating that Quinn Hughes wanted to play with his brothers.

Those comments have led to wild speculation about the club trading Hughes or his departure via free agency to join his brothers in New Jersey.

Ultimately, Rutherford’s apparent lack of stewardship has left question marks surrounding the team, with Hughes’ future hanging over the club.

#1 Elias Pettersson

Elias Petterson's contract could be anchor for Vancouver - Source: Imagn

In addition to Pettersson’s feud with J.T. Miller, his performance and cap hit seem like anchors weighing the team down.

Pettersson is signed through 2032 with an $11.6 million cap hit. Plus, his underwhelming performance his past season has led to huge question marks surrounding his future in Vancouver.

The team’s top-line center produced just 15 goals and 45 points in 64 games this season. He went large stretches without producing a point. While he seemed to bounce back somewhat following the Miller trade, Pettersson could not lead this team to any sort of sustained momentum.

Lastly, Pettersson’s contract is an albatross for the Canucks as it is virtually untradeable given its enormous AAV. If Pettersson cannot step up and be the number-one player Vancouver needs, the team may have to figure out a way to get from under his contract.

