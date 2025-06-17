5 Carolina Hurricanes players and personnel detrimental to roster retool after frustrating playoff defeat feat. Eric Tulsky

The Carolina Hurricanes face another frustrating offseason after failing to get past the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Canes had a fantastic regular season and a strong first two playoff rounds. However, the team seemed helpless against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

As the club looks to retool its roster for another solid season and playoff run in 2025-26, five team members stand out as detrimental to its roster retool.

5 Carolina Hurricanes players and personnel detrimental to roster retool

#5 Taylor Hall

The Carolina Hurricanes acquired Taylor Hall at the trade deadline in the original Mikko Rantanen trade with the Colorado Avalanche. Hall didn’t overly impress during the 31 regular-season games he played after joining the Hurricanes, scoring nine goals and 18 points.

Hall added two goals and six points in 15 postseason games, making him somewhat of a letdown for the Hurricanes.

However, that didn’t stop the team from signing him to a three-year, $9.5 million contract.

If Hall returns to form, he could become a solid middle-six winger, potentially delivering 20 goals. But if he doesn’t, the Hurricanes could be looking to unload his cap hit as the team seeks to make room for other players’ contracts.

#4 Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Kotkaniemi's contract could become an albatross if he can't live up to expectations - Source: Imagn

When the Carolina Hurricanes extended an offer sheet to Jesperi Kotkaniemi, the team thought it was getting a future star.

Instead, the club has been disappointed by Kotkaniemi’s lack of production as his role has gradually diminished. This past season, Kotkaniemi scored 12 goals and 33 points in 78 games. In the playoffs, he notched four assists in 14 games.

That sort of production is not what’s expected of a player earning $4.82 million until 2030. Kotkaniemi’s contract is already weighing like an anchor on the team, and it seems unlikely the Hurricanes will be able to unload him.

#3 Frederik Andersen

2025-26 could be Andersen's last season in Carolina - Source: Imagn

Frederik Andersen has been a good goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes despite injury issues. He’s played well throughout most of his tenure but has lacked the sort of success needed to lead the team to a long playoff run.

Andersen is now entering the final year of his current contract, carrying a very modest $2.75 million cap hit. With Pyotr Kochetkov waiting in the wings, it’s doubtful the Hurricanes will re-sign the 35-year-old Andersen beyond this season.

But if Kochetkov cannot convince the team he’s ready to be the full-time starter, the Canes may have no choice but to bring Andersen back or look for another starting goaltender.

#2 Rod Brind’Amour

Rod Brind'Amour will be looking to finally get the Canes over the hump next season - Source: Imagn

Rod Brind’Amour is one of the most respected coaches in the NHL. However, he’s been unable to lead the Hurricanes past the Conference Final and into a Stanley Cup Final berth.

Brind’Amour has shown that his hardworking ethos pays off, but at what point do the Carolina Hurricanes feel that coming up short in the postseason is enough to warrant a change behind the bench?

For the time being, Brind’Amour’s job is safe. But if the Hurricanes cannot break through in the postseason, questions may emerge regarding Brind’Amour’s suitability as the Canes’ head coach.

#1 Eric Tulsky

Eric Tulsky has had a tough act to follow after taking over for Don Waddell. Tulsky, as Waddell’s understudy, learned from one of the best in the league.

However, Tulsky’s tenure has been fraught with big swings and misses. One of them was Jake Guentzel last season. This year, the Mikko Rantanen debacle cost the team more than one headache.

While Tulsky largely undid his mistake by trading Rantanen to Dallas, his ability to run the team could be called into question if the moves he makes this offseason don’t pan out as expected.

