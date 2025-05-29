5 Carolina Hurricanes players unlikely to return for 2025-26 season

The Carolina Hurricanes season came crashing down with a heartbreaking 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday night at PNC Arena.

As the dust settles from their latest playoff disappointment, the Hurricanes enter the offseason looking to retool and reload for yet another long playoff run next season. That situation means that some roster turnover is inevitable.

With that in mind, here’s a look at five Carolina Hurricanes players who may not be back for the 2025-26 season.

5 Carolina Hurricanes players unlikely to return in 2025-26 season

#5 Jack Roslovic

Jack Roslovic will be a UFA this summer - Source: Imagn

Jack Roslovic is set to become a free agent this summer. He signed a one-year, $2.8 million cap hit last offseason to join Carolina after a four-year stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Roslovic had a solid season, scoring 22 goals and 39 points in 81 games. He provided solid bottom-six scoring. In the postseason, he notched one goal and four points in nine games.

Given his cap hit, and other needs on the blue line and bottom six, Roslovic could be on the outside looking in for Carolina. While there’s no sense in ruling out his return next season, the Canes may be in the market for a more cost-effective alternative to Roslovic.

#4 Eric Robinson

Eric Robinson is another bottom-six forward who joined the Carolina Hurricanes on a one-year deal. Robinson produced 14 goals and 32 points during the regular season for a modest $900K cap hit.

In the postseason, Robinson notched three points in 14 games, while playing a tough, hard-nosed game.

The Canes likely bring Robinson back next season. However, there’s always the chance they look for someone with a little more defensive upside for their bottom six next season, making Robinson somewhat expendable.

#3 Jesper Fast

Jesper Fast missed the entire season while recovering from surgery - Source: Imagn

Jesper Fast will be a UFA this summer after concluding his two-year, $4.8 million deal. The 33-year-old Swede missed the entire season following neck surgery. As such, there’s no telling if Fast will be fit to play next season.

The Canes will, unfortunately, move on from Fast unless they bring him back on a PTO or a league-minimum deal to see if he’s still got something left in the tank.

#2 Dmitry Orlov

Dmitry Orlov has been a serviceable blue liner for the Hurricanes this season. He’s been a solid if unspectacular presence.

The 33-year-old has ended a two-year, $15.5 million contract signed in 2023. He chipped in 28 points in 76 games during the regular season. In the Stanley Cup playoffs, he added four assists in 14 games.

However, Orlov was burned on multiple occasions during the postseason, making him look vulnerable against a high-end team like the Florida Panthers. That is why Orlov is likely done with the Carolina Hurricanes and will be testing the free-agent waters this summer.

#1 Brent Burns

Brent Burns could be calling it a career after this season - Source: Imagn

Brent Burns has had one heck of an NHL career. The 40-year-old blue liner will be a UFA this summer and could be retiring. Thus far, there is no indication that Burns will be calling it quits.

Nevertheless, the likelihood that Burns ends his career is high. If he chooses to play one more season, the Carolina Hurricanes could bring him back on a short-term deal. In that scenario, he wouldn’t be making anything close to his $8 million cap hit. Perhaps something in the $2 to $3 million range could work for both sides.

