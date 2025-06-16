5 Columbus Blue Jackets players and personnel detrimental to roster retool after gut-wrenching season feat. Elvis Merzlikins

The Columbus Blue Jackets endured one of the worst seasons in NHL history following the tragic loss of Johnny Gaudreau last summer.

Johnny Hockey’s passing was felt both on and off the ice. While the club recovered as the season went along, Gaudreau’s loss hammered the club early in the season. The Blue Jackets hung tough all season, sliding into a playoff spot during the final month of the season.

Unfortunately, the Blue Jackets were unable to hold on, missing the playoffs by a razor-thin margin.

But as the offseason heads into high gear, the Columbus Blue Jackets will be looking to retool the roster to hopefully get back into playoff contention. Standing in the way, however, are five team members who could be detrimental to the club’s offseason moves.

5 Columbus Blue Jackets players and personnel detrimental to roster retool

#5 Adam Fantilli

Fantilli's next contract will put pressure on the Blue Jackets' decisions this summer - Source: Imagn

Adam Fantilli has been a wonderful addition to the Columbus Blue Jackets. He’s grown into a solid NHL center, potentially evolving into a bona fide top-liner pivot.

But there’s one catch: Fantilli is entering the final year of his entry-level contract. So, he’ll need a new contract after this upcoming season. While the Blue Jackets have over $40 million in cap space to spend, many of this summer’s decisions will take Fantilli’s new contract into account.

As a result, the Blue Jackets can’t splurge on free agents lest they risk running out of cap space for Fantilli’s potentially lucrative contract.

#4 Don Waddell

When the Columbus Blue Jackets hired Don Waddell, they got a highly experienced NHL executive who knew what it took to win.

Waddell has done a fantastic job in retooling the club while keeping costs low. But this summer, things look much different. Fans will be expecting the Blue Jackets to make moves aimed at competing for a playoff spot next season.

That’s why Waddell could become a detriment to the team’s hopes if he signs free agents who do not contribute to the team’s success next summer.

#3 Kirill Marchenko

The Blue Jackets will also need to keep Marchenko's next contract in mind - Source: Imagn

Like Fantilli, Kirill Marchenko will need a new contract soon. While Marchenko has two years left on his current deal at $3.85 million AAV, there’s little hope that the Blue Jackets will re-sign Marchenko for a similar deal.

That situation means the Columbus Blue Jackets will need to keep cap space open to accommodate Marchenko’s next contract. As a result, the Blue Jackets will need to ponder how much they can reasonably spend this summer and beyond.

#2 Dean Evason

Dean Evason did a great job in his first season at the helm in Columbus, leading the Blue Jackets to a major improvement over the previous season.

Moving forward, Evason will be counted on to prove he’s the right man for the job in leading the Columbus Blue Jackets back to playoff contention. That means making the most of his team’s roster while providing input regarding upcoming roster decisions.

If Evason does not live up to expectations, the Blue Jackets could face a regression next season, calling into question Evason’s hard-nosed approach.

#1 Elvis Merzlikins

Columbus will need to figure out where they stand with Elvis Merzlikins - Source: Imagn

It’s hard to find major holes in the Columbus Blue Jackets’ lineup. The team has a true number-one defenseman, a solid up-and-coming top six, and a healthy prospect pipeline.

But if there’s one area that must be addressed, it’s goaltending.

Elvis Merzlikins, the Blue Jackets default starting goaltender, has yet to prove he’s a legit number-one starting goalie.

The reason why Merzlikins is the Blue Jackets’ biggest roadblock, beyond his inability to carry the team, is his contract. He got two more years at $5.4 million and a modified no-trade clause. That situation makes Merzlikins virtually untradeable.

Plus, the Blue Jackets have backup Daniil Tarasov as an RFA.

This somewhat complex goalie picture could make it tough for the Blue Jackets to acquire a true starting goaltender if Merzlikins can’t carry the team this upcoming season.

