5 most disappointing New York Rangers members after elimination from 2025 NHL playoffs contention feat. Peter Laviolette

The New York Rangers were officially eliminated from playoff contention following their 7-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Will Cuylle got the Blueshirts on the board.

While the Rangers cut the deficit to 5-3 midway through the third period, Carolina added two empty-net goals to seal the win.

Here are the five most disappointing New York Rangers in the wake of a playoff elimination just one year removed from their Presidents’ Trophy-winning campaign.

5 most disappointing New York Rangers members after elimination from 2025 NHL playoffs

#5. Artemi Panarin

The New York Rangers star had a down year by his standards. His 37 goals and 89 points in 78 games marked a significant drop from his 120-point campaign last season.

Heading into this season, analysts picked Artemi Panarin as a potential Hart Trophy candidate. While he didn’t have a poor season, he failed to make the leap many predicted.

It’s hard to label Panarin “disappointing” in a vacuum, but in the broader context, his declining numbers suggest that last season’s video game-like totals were an outlier.

#4. Mika Zibanejad

Mika Zibanejad is trending in the wrong direction. After posting 39 goals and 91 points in 2022-23, the Swedish center has now declined in back-to-back seasons. This year, he managed just 18 goals and 58 points in 80 games — well below last year’s 72.

His regression forced the Rangers to trade for J.T. Miller in hopes of adding more depth down the middle. Moving forward, Zibanejad will need to get his game back on track to reclaim the top-line center role for his team next season.

#3. Igor Shesterkin

One of the main storylines heading into this season was Igor Shesterkin’s contract extension. The former Vezina Trophy winner was in the final year of his deal and drawing trade speculation.

The New York Rangers squashed the rumors by signing him to an eight-year, $92 million deal, making him the highest-paid goalie in NHL history.

However, Shesterkin failed to live up to the hype surrounding his massive extension. In 60 games this season, Shesterkin racked up 26 wins to go with a 2.91 GAA and a .903 GAA. While the numbers aren’t bad, they’re not indicative of a Vezina Trophy winner.

Moreover, Shesterkin failed to be the netminder who could steal games for the Rangers. If anything, his lackluster performance exposed many of the team’s flaws. He could no longer cover for his teammates’ shortcomings, ultimately contributing to the Blueshirts’ implosion.

#2. Chris Drury

New York Rangers’ GM Chris Drury has been under fire all season. He faced scrutiny during the Shesterkin negotiations, but where he truly fell short was in his handling of the Jacob Trouba trade.

From there, the team descended into chaos. Trade deadline moves included a desperate deal for J.T. Miller, sending Ryan Lindgren to the Colorado Avalanche for minimal return, and failing to upgrade the blue line.

While Drury isn’t solely to blame for the Rangers’ disastrous season, he bears the brunt of the criticism, as it all happened under his watch. With the team officially eliminated from the 2025 NHL playoffs, a front-office shakeup could be on the horizon.

#1. Peter Laviolette

Coach Peter Laviolette played a key role in the New York Rangers’ downfall. He gradually lost the team over the course of the season. Things got to the point where the team quit on him last Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers in an 8-5 loss.

Laviolette drew significant criticism following the game, particularly from New York Post columnist Larry Brooks, who questioned his commitment to the team. Ultimately, Laviolette could be on his way out in New York, potentially opening the door to speculation about a new Rangers coach throughout the offseason.

