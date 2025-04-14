5 most disappointing Pittsburgh Penguins members after elimination from 2025 NHL playoffs contention feat. Erik Karlsson

The autopsy of the 2024-25 Pittsburgh Penguins season is now underway. The club was looking to rebound after narrowly missing the postseason in 2023-24. The Pens hoped their proven veteran core had enough left in the tank to lead the team back to the postseason.

Ad

But the Pens fell out of contention following the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The club then blew things up by holding a fire sale at the trade deadline.

The time has come to look at the five most disappointing Pittsburgh Penguins members after their elimination from the 2025 NHL playoffs.

5 most disappointing Pittsburgh Penguins members after elimination from 2025 NHL playoffs contention

#5 Steve Sullivan

Ad

Trending

The Pittsburgh Penguins head coach can’t bear the brunt of the blame for another lost season. He played with the lineup given to him. He got the most out of Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, and Rickard Rakell.

Sullivan seems set in his ways. He's failed to accept the fact that his veteran core is no longer at the top of their game. Sullivan overly relies on his aging stars and doesn’t always give younger players a chance.

Ad

Rumors have swirled that a change behind the bench is in order. Those rumors have no legs as long as Kyle Dubas holds the GM chair in Pittsburgh.

#4 Goaltending

Tristan Jarry went through a tough year, being placed on waivers at one point - Source: Imagn

The goaltending merry-go-round characterizing the Pittsburgh Penguins season is nothing short of an unmitigated disaster. The Penguins used three goalies throughout the season, Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic, and Joel Blomqvist.

Ad

Each of Pittsburgh's netminders was lit up on numerous occasions. Jarry led the way as he posted the best GAA at 3.12. Nedeljkovic edged Jarry with an .894 SV%.

Those numbers need to improve if the Penguins are to rebound and make the postseason next year.

#3 Kris Letang

Kris Letang didn't have his best season in 2024-25. The veteran blue liner chipped in nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points in 74 games this season. His minus-15 rating and 52 PIM left much to be desired from one of the Pens’ top-four blue liners.

Ad

Letang has shown his age at times. He’s no longer the top-pairing defenseman he once was. That prospect has left coach Sullivan attempting to rekindle the magic that no longer seems to be there.

#2 Evgeni Malkin

Evgeni Malkin had a disappointing season due largely to time spent on the shelf. Malkin was limited to 67 games. He still managed to score 16 goals and 50 points. Father Time has caught up to Malkin who no longer seems to be the high-danger scoring threat he once was.

Ad

Malkin’s ice time has gradually dwindled while posting a minus-24 rating. That stat can’t be pinned solely on him. But it’s indicative of how much Malkin is no longer an effective player at both ends of the ice.

#1 Erik Karlsson

Erik Karlsson hasn't live up to the hype since joining the Penguins - Source: Imagn

Erik Karlsson has been underwhelming for the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second season in a row. He was brought in following his Norris Trophy season with the San Jose Sharks in 2022-23. He just hasn't lived up to the hype, though.

Ad

Karlsson’s production has fallen off a cliff since his 101-point season with the Sharks. His point total continued to drop as he registered 53 this season compared to 56 from last year. While he’s never been known as a high-quality defensive blue liner. But his minus-27 rating is alarming.

Karlsson did get a bump following his 4 Nations Face-Off participation with Team Sweden. He cooled off and regressed to his career averages after a handful of solid games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama