5 forwards Rangers should trade for after Blake Wheeler's season-ending injury ft. Pavel Buchnevich

Blake Wheeler suffered what could be a career-ending lower-body injury in a game against the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Eerily, his injury came in the same building as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev on Feb. 7.

Even though Wheeler is only 37, he could make a comeback from this injury and play again in the NHL, but it most likely wouldn't be in New York since he's underperformed with just 21 points on the $800,000 contract the New York Rangers gave him in the summer of 2023.

Ultimately, the Metropolitan Division leaders have yet to make a move before the upcoming trade deadline. After losing a top-six forward, they may be forced into the market if they wish to pursue the Stanley Cup in the spring.

Although there are rumors the team is unwilling to part with their first-round draft pick, the club is in a win-now mode and can't afford to let another season slip away with this core led by Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox, and Igor Shesterkin.

Despite being linked to some former players from other teams, here's a look at five forwards the Rangers could acquire to boost their Stanley Cup odds.

5 forwards Rangers should trade for after Blake Wheeler's season-ending injury

#1. Pavel Buchnevich (St. Louis Blues)

Pavel Buchnevich played with the Rangers from 2016 to 2021 before the club dealt him to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Sammy Blais and a second-round draft pick. In just three seasons with the Blues, he's already approached and is on pace to surpass his totals in five years with New York while collecting his first 30-goal season in 2021-22.

Pavel Buchnevich, St Louis Blues

Even though a handful of elite players like Panarin, Fox, and Mika Zibanejad are still wearing blue, the coaches from his previous stint are all gone, meaning he's got an excellent chance to succeed in a reunion. Meanwhile, he'd be an offensive upgrade over what Wheeler provided.

#2. Vladimir Tarasenko (Ottawa Senators)

Last year, New York acquired Vladimir Tarasenko (along with Niko Mikkola) from the Blues in a swap for two draft picks, Blais and Hunter Skinner. Once he debuted on Broadway, many believed he'd have chemistry with Patrick Kane, who also joined the team last season.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Ottawa Senators

However, the Rangers lost in the opening round of the playoffs against the New Jersey Devils, scoring 17 goals. Ultimately, Kane and Tarasenko departed in free agency, with the latter signing with the Ottawa Senators, where he has 35 points in 48 games.

Although his $5 million cap hit could be a problem, maybe under head coach Peter Laviolette, Tarasenko can improve upon the 21 points he collected in 31 games last season. Interestingly, he's got identical totals as Wheeler, who's making a fraction of his salary.

#3. Frank Vatrano (Anaheim Ducks)

Frank Vatrano may be a left winger and a former skater with the Rangers, but he's been linked to the team since the start of the new year. Despite playing on one of the league's worst teams, the Anaheim Ducks, he's already tied a career-high in points (41) and is on pace for his first 30-goal season.

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks

As he approaches the end of his ninth season, Vatrano would probably appreciate a reunion with the Rangers, considering they are contenders for the Stanley Cup and would play meaningful games down the stretch. Even though his time on Broadway was short (22 games), there's a good chance he'd fit in this lineup and continue to build upon the success he's found in early 2022-23.

#4. Anthony Mantha (Washington Capitals)

Anthony Mantha is one of those off-the-charts players no one would expect the Rangers to acquire, especially since he's playing for a divisional rival, the Washington Capitals. However, the trade market has limited natural right-wingers, so it could be slim pickings unless they convert someone else to fill Wheeler's absence.

Anthony Mantha, Washington Capitals

Meanwhile, Mantha is playing on the lowest-scoring team in the NHL and has 16 goals and 26 points with a plus-four rating, all better totals than what Wheeler had collected in 54 games. Interestingly, the Capitals forward has been in the rumor mill for almost a year since underperforming while making $5.7 million annually.

Although no one would put Mantha and the Rangers together for trade discussions, he could be a low-risk, high-reward acquisition as a former two-time 20-goal scorer and a suitable replacement for Wheeler. Maybe a change of scenery and playing for a contender could ignite a spark in him to be better.

#5. Anthony Duclair (San Jose Sharks)

As mentioned, not many right-wingers are available in the trade market to replace Wheeler, leading us to Anthony Duclair of the San Jose Sharks. Considering how much of a disaster the 2023-24 season has been for the franchise, a skilled player like Duclair could be acquired for a prospect(s) and draft picks.

Anthony Duclair, San Jose Sharks

Despite having lower totals than Wheeler, Duclair is playing for one of the worst teams in the NHL, so someone can only imagine what his totals could be on a contending team with the elite-level talent surrounding him. Interestingly, this would be his second stint with New York, playing 18 games way back in 2014-15.

A lot has changed within the organization since then, and only Chris Kreider remains. So, bringing Duclair back would be an even smaller risk with a potentially huge upside. However, as mentioned, general manager Chris Drury could opt for another player and find someone who skates on either wing, making them a more attractive option.

Either way, the Rangers will try to get through this upcoming stretch and keep winning games while they wait for things to work out.