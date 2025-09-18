5 goalies with the most to prove in 2025/26 NHL season ft. Jake Oettinger

NHL training camps are underway as preseason hockey begins this weekend ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season.

As camp opens up, all 32 teams enter the year with hope and promise for a successful season. Players also enter the year with hopes of continuing their success or rebounding, and there are multiple goalies who have something to prove.

5 goalies with the most to prove in 2025/26 NHL season

#1, Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger was pulled in the first period in Dallas' Game 5 loss to Edmonton to be eliminated from the playoffs.

It was a tough ending to Oettinger's season, and he will have a chip on his shoulder this season. Oettinger is supposed to be one of the best goalies in the NHL this season, and if the Stars are going to have a successful year, Oettinger will need to be better.

#2, Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebucyk won the MVP and Vezina last season, but his play in the playoffs was a concern.

Hellebuyck has been horrible in the playoffs in the last three seasons, which is a worry for the Jets. During the regular season, he's arguably the best goalie in the NHL, but in the playoffs, he has struggled.

Hellebuyck is also competing for the starting goalie job for Team USA at the Olympics, which adds to the pressure he's facing.

#3, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Vasilevskiy struggled in the playoffs - Source: Imagn

Andrei Vasilevskiy was once considered the best goalie in the NHL, as he helped the Tampa Bay Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

However, since having back surgery, Vasilevskiy hasn't been the best goalie, and in the playoffs, he has struggled. If Tampa Bay is going to go on another deep playoff run, Vasilevskiy needs to be better.

#4, Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz is entering the final year of his two-year contract with the Maple Leafs, and he has plenty to prove.

Stolarz will need to hold off Joseph Woll to win the starting job again. But, if Stolarz wants a multi-year deal after this season, he needs to stay healthy and prove he can be a full-time starter in the NHL.

If Stolarz can do that, he should get a big-time deal, whether that's with Toronto or not.

#5, Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko dealt with injuries last season, and his status as the Canucks starting goalie is in doubt.

Vancouver has Kevin Lankinen as the backup, but Demko is the more proven goalie. However, injuries have derailed his career, and Demko needs to prove he can stay healthy and get back to his old form if the Canucks are going to have a successful season.

