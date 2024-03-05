The New Jersey Devils have shaken up their coaching staff by parting ways with Lindy Ruff and appointing Travis Green as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. With the team looking to turn their fortunes around and salvage what's left of the campaign, speculation is rife about who could be Lindy Ruff's permanent successor.

Here are five potential replacements:

5 names that could potentially replace Lindy Ruff as head coach of the New Jersey Devils.

#1 Interim HC Travis Green

Travis Green, a former Vancouver Canucks head coach, steps up from his role as an associate coach on Lindy Ruff's staff. His familiarity with the team and experience behind the bench make him a natural choice to lead the Devils through the remainder of the season.

However, his resume from the Canucks doesn't seem that impressive to go forward with the position.

#2 Bruce Boudreau

Bruce Boudreau boasts an impressive coaching resume, with a career win percentage of .642 over 16 years in the NHL.

Known for his emphasis on offense and player development, Boudreau could inject new energy into the Devils' lineup and help reignite their playoff aspirations. Boudreau has been known to be able to get the most out of underperforming rosters.

#3 Rikard Grönborg

Rikard Grönborg's success in Europe, particularly in Finland's top league, has garnered attention from NHL teams in the past.

As a highly respected coach with a track record of success, Grönborg could bring a fresh perspective and tactical acumen to the Devils' bench.

#4 Patrik Elias

A beloved figure in Devils history, Patrik Elias' transition from player to coach could offer a unique opportunity for the team.

With experience coaching at the international level and a deep understanding of the organization, Elias could provide invaluable leadership and mentorship to the players.

#5 Dan Bylsma

With a Stanley Cup championship to his name and a history of postseason success, Bylsma could be a compelling choice for the Devils.

Despite his recent stint in the AHL, Bylsma's proven track record and familiarity with the demands of NHL coaching could make him a frontrunner for the position. Bylsma recently led the Coachella Valley Firebirds to the doorstep of a Calder Cup title.

As the Devils weigh their options, they'll likely prioritize finding a coach who can inspire the team and maximize their potential on the ice. Whether they opt for an experienced veteran or a rising star, the decision will shape the direction of the franchise as they look to reverse a hauntingly disappointing season.