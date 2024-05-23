5 New Jersey Devils players who may not return next season feat. Kaapo Kahkonen

The New Jersey Devils failed to make the playoffs this season and changes are expected to be made to their roster.

The Devils hired head coach Sheldon Keefe and he will likely have some say about the roster and which players he will want to keep.

New Jersey has five pending unrestricted free agents and two restricted free agents.

5 New Jersey Devils players who may not return next season

#1 Kaapo Kahkonen

The Devils need to address their goaltending, which has been an issue. New Jersey acquired Jake Allen and Kahkonen at the trade deadline, but it's likely the Devils will pursue a better goalie through trade this summer.

Allen is under contract for next season, so if New Jersey does trade for a goalie, they will let Kahkonen walk.

#2 Tomas Nosek

Tomas Nosek is a pending free agent and New Jersey should not offer to bring him back.

Nosek played in 36 games this season, recording two goals and four assists for six points. It was a disappointing season for Nosek, and at age 31, the Devils can find an in-house option to replace him.

#3 Ondrej Palat

Ondrej Palat has three years left on his deal

New Jersey signed Ondrej Palat to a five-year $30,000,000 deal and after two seasons, the Devils should look to get off his contract.

Palat is not the same player he was with the Tampa Bay Lightning and at $6 million per season for three more years, the cap space could be spent better.

Although Palat has a no-movement clause, the forward could welcome a move to another spot where he will get more ice time and a bigger role.

#4 Chris Tierney

Chris Tierney signed a one-year deal for league minimum with the New Jersey Devils and he played a depth role for the team.

Tierney recorded four goals and eight assists for 12 points and 52 games. Although he had a depth role and wouldn't cost much, New Jersey should give their young players in the minors a spot on the team instead of Tierney.

#5 Brendan Smith

Brendan Smith's time as a New Jersey Devil will likely be over.

Smith is 35 and finished the two-year deal he signed with the Devils. He skated in 63 games and recorded five goals and 10 assists for 15 points. Smith doesn't have a spot on this team as New Jersey should be able to find a better replacement in their system or in free agency.