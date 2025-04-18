5 New York Rangers players who may not return next season ft. Chris Kreider

The New York Rangers 2025 NHL season is officially in the books. The disappointing end means that changes will be looming on the horizong during the summer, as the team looks to reboot.

Ad

As a result, five New York Rangers players stand out as players who may not return to the team for the 2025-26 season.

5 New York Rangers players who may not return for 2025-26 season

#5 Calvin de Haan

Calvin de Haan came over from the Colorado Avalanche in the Ryan Lindgren deal at the trade deadline. However, de Haan did not play a major role for the New York Rangers down the stretch this season.

Ad

Trending

De Haan expressed his frustration at the lack of playing time with the Rangers, suggesting he’ll be looking for a new home next season.

#4 Jonathan Quick

The New York Rangers back goaltender had an up-and-down season in 2024-25. While he was mostly effective in the #2, Quick began to show his age toward the end of the campaign. So, that situation may prompt the Blue Shirts to look for a younger netminder who could shoulder more games next season.

Ad

Quick has one more year left on his current deal and has a modified no-trade clause. That situation opens the door for the Rangers to move on from Quick.

#3 Matt Rempe

Matt Rempe's antics may be too much for the Rangers - Source: Imagn

Matt Rempe has been somewhat of a fan favorite during his short tenure with the New York Rangers. However, his antics have caused the team far too many headaches. He’s set to become a restricted free agent at the end of this season. If the Rangers don’t qualify him, Rempe could become an unrestricted free agent and find another home.

Ad

#2 K’Andre Miller

K’Andre Miller will be a puzzling decision for the Rangers this offseason. While Miller has been a workhorse for the New York Rangers, he’s been inconsistent at times. He failed to cover for former captain Jacob Trouba, often exposing Trouba’s flaws on defense.

Moreover, Miller will be looking for a raise next season. His cap hit this season was $3.87 million, potentially leading Miller to ask upwards of $5 million AAV. If that’s the case, the Rangers may pass on Miller and look for a cheaper, more reliable alternative.

Ad

#1 Chris Kreider

Chris Kreider's declining production could lead to his exit from New York - Source: Imagn

Chris Kreider was the subject of speculation this season. The former 50-goal scorer has seen his production gradually drop, plummeting to 21 goals and 28 points in 67 games this season. The 33-year-old has two more years on his current deal at $6.5 million per season. That cap hit makes him far too expensive for the production he provides.

Additionally, Kreider has a modified no-trade clause. While it might be challenging to trade him, it wouldn’t be impossible. So, the Rangers could find a willing trade partner to take on at least most of Kreider’s cap hit, giving the Rangers some flexibility moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama