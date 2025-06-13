5 NHL goaltenders who have won rare Vezina and Hart Trophy combination in the same year ft. Carey Price

Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck won the Hart Trophy and the NHL’s MVP, the NHL announced on Thursday.

Hellebuyck also captured the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender, pulling off a rare feat that had only been achieved five times earlier in NHL history. One netminder stands out as winning the Hart-Vezina combo twice, while the others feature some legendary names.

So, here’s a look at the five NHL goaltenders who have achieved the rare Vezina and Hart Trophy combination.

5 NHL goaltenders who have won rare Vezina and Hart Trophy combination in the same year

#5 Connor Hellebuyck, 2025

Connor Hellebuyck led the Jets to a President's Trophy win in 2024-25 - Source: Imagn

Connor Hellebuyck had a season for the ages in 2024-25. He started 62 games, notching a 47-12-3 mark to go with a 2.00 GAA and a .925 SV%. He racked up eight shutouts in over 3,700 minutes on the ice.

Hellebuyck backstopped the Jets to a Presidents’ Trophy win but fell in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Dallas Stars.

The Jets' netminder beat out former Hart Trophy winners Nikita Kucherov and Leon Draisaitl for the prestigious award.

#4 Jacques Plante

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford paid tribute to Plante featuring Plante on his mask - Source: Imagn

Legendary Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jacques Plante won the Vezina and Hart Trophies in the same season in 1962. He was the first to accomplish the feat after playing in all 70 games that year, amassing a remarkable 4,200 minutes on the ice.

He had a 42-14-14 mark with a 2.31 GAA and .923 SV%. However, the Canadiens fell short of the Stanley Cup that season.

#3 Dominik Hasek

Hasek won the Hart Trophy twice during his NHL career - Source: Imagn

Dominik Hasek is the only NHL goaltender to win the Vezina-Hart combo twice in his career. He achieved the feat in back-to-back seasons in 1997 and 1998 while playing with the Buffalo Sabres.

Hasek had a stellar season in 1996-97, playing in 67 games and winning 37 to go with a 2.27 GAA and a .930 SV%. He followed that up with an even more remarkable season in 1997-1998, playing in 72 games, winning 33, and posting a 2.09 GAA and .932 SV%.

Both of Hasek’s dominant seasons lacked the playoff success the team would find the following season as the Czech netminder led the Sabres to the Stanley Cup Final, losing against the Dallas Stars.

#2 Jose Theodore

Theodore played for multiple teams after winning the Hart in 2002 - Source: Imagn

Jose Theodore was an unlikely winner of the Vezina and Hart Trophy combination in 2002. He had a superb season, playing 67 games, registering a 30-24-10 mark. He notched a 2.11 GAA and a .931 SV%.

Theodore led the Montreal Canadiens to a second-round appearance in the 2002 playoffs, falling to the Boston Bruins in six games.

Unfortunately for Theodore, he was unable to recapture the magic of the 2001-02 season. He had a couple of solid seasons in Montreal before bouncing around the league, failing to live up to his Vezina-Hart credentials.

#1 Carey Price

Price last played in the NHL in 2022 - Source: Imagn

Carey Price, another legendary Montreal Canadiens goaltender, was the last player to achieve the vaunted Vezina and Hart Trophy combination.

He achieved the feat in 2015 in what many analysts consider the best season by an NHL goalie. He played in 66 games, winning 44, to go with a 1.96 GAA and .933 SV%. He had nine shutouts in 3,976 minutes of ice time.

Price led the Canadiens to a second-round appearance in the playoffs that season, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. However, Price would never quite capture the same magic again, despite singlehandedly leading the Canadiens to a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2021.

