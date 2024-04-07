5 NHL players with the most hits in a single game, ft. Brady Tkachuk

The NHL demands speed, skill, and physicality, and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk delivered it all yesterday.

Within this realm of hard-hitting action, certain players stand out for their ability to dominate the ice with sheer force. One such standout moment occurred on Saturday when Brady Tkachuk set a new NHL record with an astounding 16 hits in a single game against the New Jersey Devils.

The intent was evident from the start, as Tkachuk wasted no time delivering bone-crushing hits to Devils defensemen Luke Hughes and Nick DeSimone, setting the tone.

But since Brady Tkachuk has rewritten NHL history, we will jump into the NHL's archives. We found a select group of players who have also had their hit totals ranked in a single game.

Tkachuk has made it to the top of this list with 16 hits.

Top five NHL players with most physical hits in a single NHL game, ft. Brady Tkachuk

1. Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators): 16 hits

Tkachuk's record-setting performance in the 2023–24 season has made him one of the league's most physical forwards. Although the Senators lost the game 4-3 to the Devils,.

Date: 04/06/2024

Team: Ottawa Senators

Opponent: New Jersey Devils

Hits: 16

Tkachuk's relentless physicality redefined defensive pressure.

2. Nikita Zadorov (Colorado Avalanche): 15 hits

Zadorov's dominant showing during the 2017–18 season highlights his impact on defensive play. Standing at 6'6" and weighing over 230 pounds, Zadorov's size gave little advantage on the score sheet as Colorado lost 7-1 to the Kings.

Date: 03/22/2018

Team: Colorado Avalanche

Opponent: Los Angeles Kings

Hits: 15

3. Brett Festerling (Anaheim Ducks) 14 hits

Festerling's performance in the 2009–10 season showed his defensive grit. Festerling's aggressive style set the tone for defensive intensity, but the Ducks lost 5-3.

Date: 12/31/2009

Team: Anaheim Ducks

Opponent: Dallas Stars

Hits: 14

4. Matt Martin (New York Islanders): 14 hits

Martin's relentless physical play during the 2010–11 season epitomizes the role of enforcers in hockey. Known for his punishing hits, Martin's physicality fueled his team's energy and Islanders pulled off a 4-3 OT win.

Date: 03/08/2011

Team: New York Islanders

Opponent: Toronto Maple Leafs

Hits: 14

5. Shane Doan (Phoenix Coyotes): 14 hits

Doan's leadership and physicality were on full display during the 2011–12 season. Doan's leadership and physical play inspired his teammates' but PHX lost the game 4-2

Date: 12/03/2011

Team: Phoenix Coyotes

Opponent: Philadelphia Flyers

Hits: 14