5 NHL players with the most hits in a single game, ft. Brady Tkachuk

The NHL demands speed, skill, and physicality, and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk delivered it all yesterday.
Within this realm of hard-hitting action, certain players stand out for their ability to dominate the ice with sheer force. One such standout moment occurred on Saturday when Brady Tkachuk set a new NHL record with an astounding 16 hits in a single game against the New Jersey Devils.
The intent was evident from the start, as Tkachuk wasted no time delivering bone-crushing hits to Devils defensemen Luke Hughes and Nick DeSimone, setting the tone.
But since Brady Tkachuk has rewritten NHL history, we will jump into the NHL's archives. We found a select group of players who have also had their hit totals ranked in a single game.
Tkachuk has made it to the top of this list with 16 hits.
Top five NHL players with most physical hits in a single NHL game, ft. Brady Tkachuk
1. Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators): 16 hits
Tkachuk's record-setting performance in the 2023–24 season has made him one of the league's most physical forwards. Although the Senators lost the game 4-3 to the Devils,.
- Date: 04/06/2024
- Team: Ottawa Senators
- Opponent: New Jersey Devils
- Hits: 16
- Tkachuk's relentless physicality redefined defensive pressure.
2. Nikita Zadorov (Colorado Avalanche): 15 hits
Zadorov's dominant showing during the 2017–18 season highlights his impact on defensive play. Standing at 6'6" and weighing over 230 pounds, Zadorov's size gave little advantage on the score sheet as Colorado lost 7-1 to the Kings.
- Date: 03/22/2018
- Team: Colorado Avalanche
- Opponent: Los Angeles Kings
- Hits: 15
3. Brett Festerling (Anaheim Ducks) 14 hits
Festerling's performance in the 2009–10 season showed his defensive grit. Festerling's aggressive style set the tone for defensive intensity, but the Ducks lost 5-3.
- Date: 12/31/2009
- Team: Anaheim Ducks
- Opponent: Dallas Stars
- Hits: 14
4. Matt Martin (New York Islanders): 14 hits
Martin's relentless physical play during the 2010–11 season epitomizes the role of enforcers in hockey. Known for his punishing hits, Martin's physicality fueled his team's energy and Islanders pulled off a 4-3 OT win.
- Date: 03/08/2011
- Team: New York Islanders
- Opponent: Toronto Maple Leafs
- Hits: 14
5. Shane Doan (Phoenix Coyotes): 14 hits
Doan's leadership and physicality were on full display during the 2011–12 season. Doan's leadership and physical play inspired his teammates' but PHX lost the game 4-2
- Date: 12/03/2011
- Team: Phoenix Coyotes
- Opponent: Philadelphia Flyers
- Hits: 14