5 NHL stars who will likely represent their country for the last time at 2026 Olympics ft. Brad Marchand

NHL players are returning to the Olympics in 2026, which is set to take place in Milan, Italy. The Olympic break will be from February 5 to February 24.
The 2026 Olympics will be an exciting time for hockey fans to see the best-on-best return. But, it also could be the final time that some NHL stars represent their country for the final time.
5 NHL stars who will likely represent their country for the last time
#1, Brad Marchand, Canada
Brad Marchand is on the roster bubble to represent Canada at the 2026 Olympics, but his performance during the playoffs for the Florida Panthers helped his chances.
Marchand is 37, so he'll be closing in on 40 the next time the next major best-on-best tournament happens. With that, if Marchand does make this team, it will be his swan song as he will have an impact role for Canada.
#2, J.T. Miller, USA
J.T. Miller is 32 and will be 33 right after the Olympics, so this could very well be his final time representing the USA.
At best-on-best, youth and speed are a key part of the team, and the next time the Olympics rolls around, he'll be almost 3,7 which could put his roster spot in jeopardy.
Miller, meanwhile, had 70 points last season, and there are better players than him coming up, which could put his spot in jeopardy as the 2026 Olympics could be his final shot wearing the USA jersey.
#3, Erik Karlsson, Sweden
Erik Karlsson's play has decreased, but he still will be on Sweden's 2026 roster.
Karlsson's offense is not the same, and he'll be 36 by the end of the season. Given he'll be nearly 40 the next time the Olympics happen and 38 the next time the World Cup around, his spot on Sweden won't be a guarantee.
Meanwhile, there are some great young Swedish defenseman coming up who will take his spot.
#4, Nino Niederreiter, Switzerland
Nino Niederriter is one of the lone NHL players on Team Switzerland at the Olympics, but this could be his final shot representing the team.
Niederreiter will be 33 at the time the season starts, so at age 36, when the World Cup happens, he may not be on the team anymore.
Niederreiter has been one of Switzerland's best players, and 2026 could be his final chance to make an impact on the international stage.
#5, Erik Haula, Finland
Erik Haula will likely represent Finland for the final time at the 2026 Olympics.
Haula is 34 and will be 35 right after the Olympics, so given his age and his play slowing down, this is his final shot.
Haula may not be playing come 2028 when the World Cup happens or 2030 when the next Olympics happen, and if he is, his roster spot won't be guaranteed.
