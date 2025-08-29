5 NHL stars who will likely represent their country for the last time at 2026 Olympics ft. Brad Marchand

NHL players are returning to the Olympics in 2026, which is set to take place in Milan, Italy. The Olympic break will be from February 5 to February 24.

Ad

The 2026 Olympics will be an exciting time for hockey fans to see the best-on-best return. But, it also could be the final time that some NHL stars represent their country for the final time.

5 NHL stars who will likely represent their country for the last time

#1, Brad Marchand, Canada

Brad Marchand is on the roster bubble to represent Canada at the 2026 Olympics, but his performance during the playoffs for the Florida Panthers helped his chances.

Ad

Trending

Marchand is 37, so he'll be closing in on 40 the next time the next major best-on-best tournament happens. With that, if Marchand does make this team, it will be his swan song as he will have an impact role for Canada.

#2, J.T. Miller, USA

J.T. Miller is 32 and will be 33 right after the Olympics, so this could very well be his final time representing the USA.

At best-on-best, youth and speed are a key part of the team, and the next time the Olympics rolls around, he'll be almost 3,7 which could put his roster spot in jeopardy.

Ad

Miller, meanwhile, had 70 points last season, and there are better players than him coming up, which could put his spot in jeopardy as the 2026 Olympics could be his final shot wearing the USA jersey.

#3, Erik Karlsson, Sweden

Erik Karlsson could represent Sweden for the final time - Source: Imagn

Erik Karlsson's play has decreased, but he still will be on Sweden's 2026 roster.

Ad

Karlsson's offense is not the same, and he'll be 36 by the end of the season. Given he'll be nearly 40 the next time the Olympics happen and 38 the next time the World Cup around, his spot on Sweden won't be a guarantee.

Meanwhile, there are some great young Swedish defenseman coming up who will take his spot.

#4, Nino Niederreiter, Switzerland

Nino Niederriter is one of the lone NHL players on Team Switzerland at the Olympics, but this could be his final shot representing the team.

Ad

Niederreiter will be 33 at the time the season starts, so at age 36, when the World Cup happens, he may not be on the team anymore.

Niederreiter has been one of Switzerland's best players, and 2026 could be his final chance to make an impact on the international stage.

#5, Erik Haula, Finland

Erik Haula will likely represent Finland for the final time at the 2026 Olympics.

Haula is 34 and will be 35 right after the Olympics, so given his age and his play slowing down, this is his final shot.

Haula may not be playing come 2028 when the World Cup happens or 2030 when the next Olympics happen, and if he is, his roster spot won't be guaranteed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama