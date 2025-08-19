Ex-NHLer has his say on blockbuster mock trade sending Erik Karlsson to Maple Leafs for Morgan Rielly & $1.8M winger

Former NHLer Jay Rosehill offered his take on a proposed deal involving the Toronto Maple Leafs and Erik Karlsson.

In an appearance on Leafs Morning Take published on August 19, Rosehill seemed upbeat about the idea of swapping Morgan Rielly and Nick Robertson, who signed for $1.8 million this summer, for Erik Karlsson.

Rosehill had this to say about the mock trade:

"I take that all day we're gonna trying to get rid of Nick Robertson, in general, doesn't fit anywhere. Who's he taking the place of who's beating him? Who's he beating out for the roster spot? I just don't think he's gonna be here. And Morgan Riley is, you know, kind of stalled. Makes seven and a half million, doesn't produce like you used to.”

The optimistic response comes to a deal which would send Rielly and Robertson from the Maple Leafs to the Penguins for Erik Karlsson at a 20% retainer. That sort of deal gets Rosehill’s seal of approval.

Rosehill doubled down on why Karlsson would be a great fit for the Leafs:

“To get the upside Eric Karlsson and a guy that can QB your PP and do everything that Karlsson has done in the past, you know, a Norris Trophy winner and everything that he's done experience-wise would be a great deal.”

Check out Rosehill’s comments here:

Of course, Rosehill’s take is on a mock trade. But if such a deal were ever to come to fruition, it would be one of the NHL’s biggest in a long time.

Erik Karlsson to Maple Leafs rumors nothing new

Erik Karlsson to Toronto rumors are nothing new - Source: Imagn

Linking Erik Karlsson to the Maple Leafs is nothing new. A report from James Murphy at RG Media from July 9 focused on the rumored interest the Leafs have in the Penguins’ 35-year-old defenseman.

The report highlighted how the Maple Leafs are seeking an offensive defenseman. While options are relatively limited, Karlsson is one of the first names that has come to mind.

The article also pinpointed how there would be a need for salary retention. That could be possible if the Leafs are willing to pay the price.

The report concluded that there is no firm offer on the table. The caveat is that the report was from roughly six weeks ago. A lot could have changed since then. As such, there may be a deal in the works, especially as teams get closer to training camp.

If the deal does go through, the biggest question mark will be what the Maple Leafs give up for the last two seasons of Karlsson’s current contract.

