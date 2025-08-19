  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Ex-Maple Leafs captain Doug Gilmour pens heartfelt note on 31st anniversary of being named franchise captain in 1994 

Ex-Maple Leafs captain Doug Gilmour pens heartfelt note on 31st anniversary of being named franchise captain in 1994 

By ARJUN B
Modified Aug 19, 2025 07:07 GMT
2024 NHL All-Star Skills - Source: Getty
Ex-Maple Leafs captain Doug Gilmour pens heartfelt note on 31st anniversary of being named captain - Source: Getty

Former Toronto Maple Leafs captain Doug Gilmour marked a milestone on Monday, reflecting on the 31st anniversary of being named Toronto’s captain back in 1994.

Ad

On Aug. 18 of that year, he inherited the “C” from Wendel Clark, who was traded to Quebec in the deal that brought future captain Mats Sundin to the Leafs. Gilmour shared a note on X/Twitter that read:

"One of the biggest days in my hockey career and one of the greatest honours 31 years ago today. #leafsforever #goleafsgo #ripburnsy."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A Hall of Famer with 450 goals and 1,414 points over 20 seasons, Gilmour’s defining years came in Toronto from 1991-97.

He revitalized the franchise after arriving from Calgary in a massive 10-player trade, putting up a club-record 127 points in 1992-93 and leading the Leafs to consecutive Conference Finals. He followed that with another 111-point season before officially being named captain.

Over his three years wearing the “C,” Gilmour tallied 165 points in 186 games before being traded to New Jersey. His successor, Mats Sundin, would go on to captain the Leafs for more than a decade.

Ad

Leafs fans celebrate Doug Gilmour's 31st anniversary as captain

The Maple Leafs' decision to name Doug Gilmour as team captain 31 years ago continues to be celebrated by the passionate Leafs fanbase. Gilmour's anniversary as captain has sparked an outpouring of nostalgic praise on social media.

One fan wrote:

"One of the best days in Leafs history for many of us fans."
Ad
Ad

Another fan said:

"My all-time favorite move the LEAFS ever made...thanks Cliff Fletcher! Gilmour's been my Leaf hero ever since!"
Ad

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Maple Leafs fans’ reactions highlight just how lasting Doug Gilmour’s legacy is and how much of an impact he made as captain.

What is your favorite memory of Doug Gilmour as Toronto Maple Leafs captain? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications