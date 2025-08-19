Former Toronto Maple Leafs captain Doug Gilmour marked a milestone on Monday, reflecting on the 31st anniversary of being named Toronto’s captain back in 1994. On Aug. 18 of that year, he inherited the “C” from Wendel Clark, who was traded to Quebec in the deal that brought future captain Mats Sundin to the Leafs. Gilmour shared a note on X/Twitter that read: &quot;One of the biggest days in my hockey career and one of the greatest honours 31 years ago today. #leafsforever #goleafsgo #ripburnsy.&quot;A Hall of Famer with 450 goals and 1,414 points over 20 seasons, Gilmour’s defining years came in Toronto from 1991-97. He revitalized the franchise after arriving from Calgary in a massive 10-player trade, putting up a club-record 127 points in 1992-93 and leading the Leafs to consecutive Conference Finals. He followed that with another 111-point season before officially being named captain. Over his three years wearing the “C,” Gilmour tallied 165 points in 186 games before being traded to New Jersey. His successor, Mats Sundin, would go on to captain the Leafs for more than a decade. Leafs fans celebrate Doug Gilmour's 31st anniversary as captain The Maple Leafs' decision to name Doug Gilmour as team captain 31 years ago continues to be celebrated by the passionate Leafs fanbase. Gilmour's anniversary as captain has sparked an outpouring of nostalgic praise on social media. One fan wrote: &quot;One of the best days in Leafs history for many of us fans.&quot;Jeddorian @JeddorianLINK@douggilmour One of the best days in Leafs history for many of us fans.Another fan said: &quot;My all-time favorite move the LEAFS ever made...thanks Cliff Fletcher! Gilmour's been my Leaf hero ever since!&quot;Darkjedi @Darkjed25684073LINK@douggilmour My all-time favorite move the LEAFS ever made...thanks Cliff Fletcher! Gilmour's been my Leaf hero ever since!Here are some more reactions from fans on X: Trevor Hunter @Trevor_OSCLINK@douggilmour You were a warrior. Never forget the 93 playoffs.Pollywogz 🇨🇦 @pollywogz1976LINK@douggilmour It was the beginning of a great run for the Leafs and us fans, Killer! Wish we could do it all over again!Pierre Brunelle @QuantCowboyLINK@douggilmour as a kid I have learned hockey by watching the epic series LA vs Toronto in 93. You were amazing! Best Leafs playoff of my lifetime.Austwilly Nytthews @TurdeauTrashLINK@douggilmour You were an amazing Captain for the Leafs. Pure grit &amp;amp;amp; heart, something the Leafs have been sorely lacking.Maple Leafs fans’ reactions highlight just how lasting Doug Gilmour’s legacy is and how much of an impact he made as captain. What is your favorite memory of Doug Gilmour as Toronto Maple Leafs captain? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.