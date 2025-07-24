NHL analyst snubs Mats Sundin for ex-Raptor Kyle Lowry as most valuable Toronto athlete in last quarter century

NHL analyst Bryan Hayes snubbed Maple Leafs legend Mats Sundin, choosing former Raptors star Kyle Lowry over him in the Elite Eight of the Toronto Sports Quarter Century Bracket Challenge, determining the most valuable Toronto athlete since 2000.

On TSN Overdrive, Hayes explained his decision, favoring Lowry due to his role in the Raptors’ championship.

(5:36 onwards)

"That is a tough one, man. I'm going Kyle. I'm on Lowry because of the championship. Yeah, because of the championship," said Hayes.

He acknowledged Mats Sundin’s prominence in the early 2000s and noted the difficulty of the matchup, also mentioning Josh Donaldson’s loss. Hayes highlighted Lowry’s long tenure with the Raptors and his contribution to a new era that elevated the team.

"Lowry being the longest-standing Raptor, um, you know, again, representing a new era prior to Kawhi putting it over the top, but he was a big part of that with him and [DeMar] and [Dwane] Casey, and when [Masai] Ujiri arrived. Yeah, it's got to be Kyle," he continued.

Hayes emphasized Lowry’s standout performance in Game Six at Oracle Arena, describing it as the defining moment of Lowry’s career.

"And he was great in Game six in particular. Remember that closeout game? He was phenomenal at the Oracle. Like, he was great that night. That was like the mic drop game of his career," Hayes added.

Kyle Lowry was the heart of the Raptors during their most successful era. Known for his leadership and clutch play. He was the key member of the 2019 NBA championship team, the first and only title in Raptors history.

During his stint with the Raptors, Lowry helped the team reach the playoffs every year from 2014 to 2020, including the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016. He's the Raptors’ all-time leader in assists (4,277), steals (1,144), and three-pointers made (1,518), per Statmuse.

How did Mats Sundin fare for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Mats Sundin was the face of the Toronto Maple Leafs during a challenging era, consistently performing at an elite level despite limited team success.

Known for clutch performances, he scored 9 game-winning goals in the 2001–02 season. Sundin served as Maple Leafs captain from 1997 to 2008, making him the longest-serving captain in franchise history.

Mats Sundin finished his career as the Maple Leafs’ all-time leader in goals (420) and points (987). Despite his individual success, the Maple Leafs did not win a Stanley Cup during his tenure

